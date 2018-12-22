Towson's Solomon Uyaelunmo Dunks on Own Basket vs. La Salle

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2018

BALTIMORE, MD - MARCH 05: Head coach Pat Skerry of the Towson Tigers reacts to a call during the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Conference Tournament college basketball game against the Towson Tigers at Royal Farms Arena on March 5, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Seahawks won 74-68. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

A successful inbounds play by Towson led to a wide-open dunk by Solomon Uyaelunmo, although it unfortunately went into the wrong basket.

The freshman made the ultimate mistake in Saturday's game against La Salle, scoring two points for the wrong team in the first half:

Everyone else on the court and bench immediately knew what was going on, but Uyaelunmo simply lost focus for a couple of seconds.

While the play came early in the game, the two points made a big difference in what ended up being a 57-51 La Salle victory. The coaching staff might not want to rewatch the film of that play, but you can bet the player will hear a lot of jokes at his expense over the next few days.

