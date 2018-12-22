Towson's Solomon Uyaelunmo Dunks on Own Basket vs. La Salle

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

A successful inbounds play by Towson led to a wide-open dunk by Solomon Uyaelunmo, although it unfortunately went into the wrong basket.

The freshman made the ultimate mistake in Saturday's game against La Salle, scoring two points for the wrong team in the first half:

Everyone else on the court and bench immediately knew what was going on, but Uyaelunmo simply lost focus for a couple of seconds.

While the play came early in the game, the two points made a big difference in what ended up being a 57-51 La Salle victory. The coaching staff might not want to rewatch the film of that play, but you can bet the player will hear a lot of jokes at his expense over the next few days.