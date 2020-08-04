Heat's Goran Dragic's Ankle Injury Reportedly Diagnosed as Slight Sprain

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic suffered a slight ankle sprain late in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.

The 2018-19 season was largely forgettable for Dragic.

He picked up a knee injury in November 2018 that forced him to miss a stretch of games. The Heat limited his workload in the hope of allowing his knee to heal. However, the problem persisted, leading the 12-year veteran to undergo surgery in December that year.

Dragic has enjoyed a return to form, helping the Heat exceed expectations in 2019-20. He's averaging 16.2 points and 5.1 assists while shooting 37.5 percent from three-point range.

With the emergence of rookie guard Kendrick Nunn, Dragic has come off the bench for the bulk of the season, though he's still seeing 28.3 minutes per game.

By losing Dragic, the Heat have few options to serve as Nunn's backup, a situation exacerbated by Justise Winslow's trade to the Memphis Grizzlies. Miami may need Jimmy Butler to run the point when head coach Erik Spoelstra gives Nunn a rest.