John Harbaugh, Ravens Reportedly Agree to Contract Extension

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2019

File-This photo taken Nov. 18, 2018, shows Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh speaking at a news conference after an NFL football game in Baltimore. “I think we have a lot of leaders and guys that have been through a lot,” Harbaugh said. “Our guys have been through a lot of challenges and that’s usually the best way of learning how to deal with adversity. I think they have done a good job.” (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Associated Press

After some uncertainty about his future with the organization, John Harbaugh will reportedly remain head coach of the Baltimore Ravens for the foreseeable future. 

Per ESPN's Chris Mortensen, the 56-year-old has agreed in principle to a new deal with Baltimore. 

The Ravens said in a statement released on Dec. 21 that Harbaugh would return in 2019 and that the two sides were working toward an extension. 

"John Harbaugh will continue as our head coach for the 2019 season, and he and we are working on an extension to his existing contract, which expires after the 2019 season," the team said. 

Following a 4-5 start in 2018, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported on Nov. 11 that Harbaugh and the Ravens were "very likely headed to a mutual parting of the ways" after the season. 

One source told La Canfora that the coach's odds of being with Baltimore in 2019 were "quite bleak." 

The Ravens responded by winning six of their final seven games to capture the AFC North title for the first time since 2012. 

One reason Baltimore took off was the spark provided when rookie Lamar Jackson took over as the starting quarterback in Week 11. He's still developing as a passer, but he displayed tremendous playmaking skills with 695 rushing yards on 147 attempts. 

Harbaugh, who was hired in January 2008, showed a willingness and ability to adjust his offense around Jackson, and it has paid huge dividends for the team. It may have been a driving force in helping him save his job. 

Among current NFL head coaches, Harbaugh is one of only five who has remained with the same team for at least 10 seasons. He owns a 104-72 career record with seven playoff appearances, including a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. 

Related

    Suggs Deserves Another Contract with the Ravens

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Suggs Deserves Another Contract with the Ravens

    Baltimore Beatdown
    via Baltimore Beatdown

    HoF QB Jim Kelly Declared Cancer-Free

    NFL logo
    NFL

    HoF QB Jim Kelly Declared Cancer-Free

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cardinals Interview Jackson for OC Job

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cardinals Interview Jackson for OC Job

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Gladys Knight to Kap: I'll Give SB Anthem Its Voice Back

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gladys Knight to Kap: I'll Give SB Anthem Its Voice Back

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report