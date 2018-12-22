Premier League Results: 2019 EPL Week 18 Scores, Table and Top Saturday Scorers

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leapfrogged Mohamed Salah at the top of the Premier League scoring charts on Saturday, with the Arsenal forward grabbing a brace in a 3-1 win against Burnley.

The strikes give the Gabon international 12 goals for the season in the league after Salah netted for Liverpool at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

Manchester City and Chelsea suffered two of the shocks of the season as they were beaten at home by Crystal Palace and Leicester City, respectively.

The Eagles were 3-2 winners in Manchester, and the Foxes claimed a 1-0 victory in west London.

Southampton defeated Huddersfield Town 3-1 on the road, with Bournemouth beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0.

Watford secured a 2-0 victory at West Ham United, but Newcastle United and Fulham couldn't be separated in a goalless draw.

Manchester United travel to Cardiff City in the evening kick-off.

Saturday's Premier League Results

Arsenal 3-1 Burnley

Bournemouth 2-0 Brighton

Huddersfield 1-3 Southampton

Manchester City 2-3 Crystal Palace

Newcastle 0-0 Fulham

West Ham 0-2 Watford

Chelsea 0-1 Leicester

Cardiff vs. Manchester United

Premier League standings (games, points, goal difference):

1. Liverpool: 18, 48, 32

2. Manchester City: 17, 44, 38

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 17, 39, 15

4. Chelsea: 18, 37, 20

5. Arsenal: 18, 37, 16

6. Watford: 18, 27, 0

7. Manchester United: 17, 26, 0

8. Bournemouth: 18, 26, -1

9. Leicester: 18, 25, 1

10. Wolves: 18, 25, -2

11. Everton: 17, 24, 2

12. West Ham: 18, 24, -2

13. Brighton: 18, 21, -6

14. Crystal Palace: 18, 18, -8

15. Newcastle: 18, 17, -8

16. Southampton: 18, 15, -14

17. Cardiff: 17, 14, -16

18. Burnley: 18, 12, -20

19. Huddersfield: 17, 10, -20

20. Fulham: 18, 10, -26

Top Scorers

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 12

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 11

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 9

Harry Kane, Spurs: 9

Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 8

Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 8

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 8

Glenn Murray, Brighton: 8

Richarlison, Everton: 8

Danny Ings, Southampton: 7

Saturday's Recap

Arsenal were tested at home by a resilient Burnley side, but the Gunners had enough in the tank to capture maximum points.

Aubameyang continues to impress for manager Unai Emery, and the striker found the net twice to lead his team to victory.

The former Borussia Dortmund player scored in the 14th and 48th minutes, but the visitors gave a positive account with a physical display.

Ashley Barnes gave the Clarets hope with a scrappy finish shortly after the hour mark, but Alex Iwobi sealed the victory in the first minute of injury time.

OptaJoe highlighted Aubameyang's amazing form:



Manchester City fans had their heads in their hands as they struggled against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium, with the English champions slumping to defeat.

Ilkay Gundogan gave the hosts an expected advantage after 27 minutes, but Palace struck back through Jeffrey Schlupp six minutes later.

The south London side then took a shock lead through a wonder strike from Andros Townsend. The winger volleyed home from distance as he found the top corner for one of the best goals of the season.

The Eagles added a third shortly after the interval as City capitulated. Luka Milivojevic slotted home from the penalty spot after Kyle Walker fouled Max Meyer.

Football writer Richard Jolly explained the feat achieved by Roy Hodgson's side:

City went on the charge in the final stages, with Kevin De Bruyne rising from the bench as Pep Guardiola commanded his men to attack.

The Belgian superstar made it 3-2 as his cross surprisingly found the back of the net with five minutes remaining, and Palace were a bag of nerves as City turned the screw.

However, the home team surrendered the points in a rare defeat on their own turf in Manchester.

Chelsea joined City in a loss that could not be predicted before the opening whistle. Leicester kept a clean sheet and took three points back to the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes stunned Stamford Bridge after the restart of the second half. Jamie Vardy lashed home an instinctive effort to the dismay of the Blues' defence.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Eden Hazard moved through the gears as Chelsea pushed forward, but the hosts found it difficult to fully test goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Southampton's revival continued in earnest under new boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, with the Saints carving out a 3-1 win at Huddersfield.

Nathan Redmond claimed the opener after 25 minutes and Danny Ings continued his fine scoring run with a penalty before half-time.

Philip Billing expertly finished to bring the hosts back in the game just before the hour mark, but Michael Obafemi re-established the two-goal lead with 20 minutes remaining.

Bournemouth completed a 2-0 win at home to Brighton, with a brace from David Brooks securing the points on the south coast.

Watford dug in as they resisted West Ham's attack and claimed a 2-0 victory in east London in a fine contest.

Troy Deeney gave the Hornets the lead from the penalty spot after 30 minutes and Gerard Deulofeu finished with aplomb in the final minutes.