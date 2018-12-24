NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Latest Review and 2018-19 Super Bowl Odds

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

One week stands between the NFL and a fully realized playoffs bracket.

One week also stands between bettors understanding if their long-term bets on Super Bowl odds are still alive.

Luckily for teams and bettors alike, the Week 17 slate sandwiched between holidays offers a chance for redemption or the continuation of the path traveled. Coming out of a hectic Week 16, elimination games and more pepper the final week.

Below, let's see how oddsmakers have adjusted for the recent happenings and reshuffle the season-long power rankings.

2018 NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

Rank Team (Super Bowl odds) 1 New Orleans Saints (13-5) 2 Chicago Bears (8-1) 3 Los Angeles Chargers (12-1) 4 Seattle Seahawks (35-1) 5 Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) 6 Los Angeles Rams (17-4) 7 New England Patriots (17-1) 8 Baltimore Ravens (20-1) 9 Indianapolis Colts (35-1) 10 Philadelphia Eagles (35-1) 11 Dallas Cowboys (27-1) 12 Houston Texans (18-1) 13 Pittsburgh Steelers (18-1) 14 Tennessee Titans (40-1) 15 Cleveland Browns (150-1) 16 Minnesota Vikings (35-1) 17 Denver Broncos (250-1) 18 Washington Redskins (500-1) 19 Buffalo Bills (1000-1) 20 New York Giants (250-1) 21 Detroit Lions (300-1) 22 Green Bay Packers (250-1) 23 Miami Dolphins (250-1) 24 Atlanta Falcons (400-1) 25 Carolina Panthers (200-1) 26 New York Jets (1000-1) 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (500-1) 28 Cincinnati Bengals (250-1) 29 Jacksonville Jaguars (500-1) 30 San Francisco 49ers (3000-1) 31 Oakland Raiders (5000-1) 32 Arizona Cardinals (3000-1) author's opinion

Baltimore Ravens

Thanks to a brave move at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens control their fate and could be the most dangerous team in the playoffs.

All the Ravens have to do now is keep the ball rolling:

The Ravens are here because even when Joe Flacco got back healthy, the coaching staff knew better than to take rookie Lamar Jackson out. All he's done since taking over is go 5-1 as a starter, and while quarterback wins aren't everything, his ability to extend drives has made a dangerous defense only better.

Jackson's most recent feat is taking down the Los Angeles Chargers on the road while throwing for 204 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, his defense picked off a sleeper MVP candidate Philip Rivers twice and held Melvin Gordon to 41 yards and the Chargers' only touchdown in the 22-10 Ravens win.

The Ravens have now won five of six since a Week 10 bye and the loss somehow might be the most impressive feat of all—they went to Kansas City and lost to the Chiefs by just three points in overtime.

With Jackson rolling and the defense feeding off him, the Ravens are the team nobody wants to see in the playoffs. And this isn't just gut feeling, not with the way they have turned the season around and already played with some of the AFC's best, not to mention the one-point loss to power rankings No. 1 New Orleans earlier this year.

Tennessee Titans

Quietly, the Tennessee Titans have the potential to be a team like the Ravens in the playoffs too.

Provided they get there.

Thanks to winning six of eight since a Week 8 bye and rattling off four in a row, the Titans are in win-and-in territory after serving as one of the NFL's more confusing teams before their bye. The strong tear has earned the Titans a spot under the national spotlight, too:

There, the national audience will see a team that rolls via a superb running game thanks to Derrick Henry, who most recently drummed up 84 yards and a score on the strong rushing defense of the Washington Redskins in a 25-16 Titans win.

Granted, Blaine Gabbert had to take some snaps in that game in place of Marcus Mariota, but Mariota and his 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions haven't offered the offense much all season anyway.

It's the defense that could give the AFC playoffs fits.

The Titans have allowed more than 22 points in a game just twice dating back to Week 1. That includes some losses, of course, but the revival of the Titans running game lately has helped elevate everything. And these Titans, after all, backed into the playoffs last year and beat the Chiefs seemingly out of nowhere.

Should the Titans beat a familiar rival, they will have a chance to do something similar again this year.

Philadelphia Eagles

Three weeks ago, the Philadelphia Eagles looked dead in the water.

Now, not so much.

Needing to save the season, all the Eagles have done over their last two outings is beat the 11-win Los Angeles Rams and follow it up with a win over the 10-win Houston Texans.

Much of the credit goes to Nick Foles, who could be playing his last few games with the Eagles:

Thrust into the spotlight again, all Foles has done is survive a battle with the Rams only to better adjust within the offense again and throw for 471 yards and four touchdowns during the last-minute escape of the Texans.

An incredible story, the Foles show will continue into the playoffs if the Eagles can beat the Washington Redskins in Week 17 and get some help.

But at this point, it is understandable if fans are already feeling a major sense of deja vu with these Eagles. The run so far has already felt improbable and they already mopped up the Redskins once this season. If they slip into the playoffs, they might be the scariest team alive simply on principle.