Jermall Charlo Says He Wants 'So-Called Stud' Canelo Alvarez for Next Fight

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 22, 2018

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: WBC Interim Middleweight Championship competitor Jermall Charlo poses on the scale during the official weigh-in at Barclays Center on December 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Undefeated boxer Jermall Charlo is making sure Saul "Canelo" Alvarez knows he wants to challenge him for his next fight. 

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Charlo (27-0, 21 KOs) called out the lineal middleweight champion when asked if he would prefer to fight Canelo or Gennady Golovkin. 

"Canelo seems to be the better fighter right? He won the fight right? He beat him right? So I wanna fight the 28-year-old so-called stud," Charlo said.

Charlo's challenge came after WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman told The Boxing Voice (h/t John Dennen of BoxingNewsOnline.net) that Charlo must fight Golovkin to unify the WBC middleweight title. 

Alvarez scored a TKO victory over Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 15 to win the WBA super middleweight title. 

Charlo will defend the WBC interim middleweight title against Matt Korobov on Saturday. 

