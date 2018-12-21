Morosi: Bryce Harper to Dodgers More Likely After Blockbuster Trade

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

There may be some forward momentum on the Bryce Harper front thanks to a blockbuster trade involving the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

The Dodgers announced the acquisition of Homer Bailey, minor league infielder Jeter Downs and minor league pitcher Josiah Gray from the Cincinnati Reds for Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, Kyle Farmer, Alex Wood and cash considerations.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, there is a "better chance" of Harper going to the Dodgers now, but there remains "a long way" to go before anything happens.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports threw some cold water on the premature celebration for Dodgers' fans by noting the team's luxury-tax payroll as things stand now is more than $180 million.

"If (the Dodgers) want to stay under, Harper isn't happening," Passan wrote. "If that's not a concern, it's a possibility."

Per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers told potential investors they intend to stay under the luxury-tax threshold for "at least the next four years" and their projections included a $185 million payroll in 2019 and 2020.

However, one team official told Shaikin those numbers are only a forecast and he would be "shocked" if the Dodgers didn't spend more than $200 million on payroll next season.

While it's unclear what kind of deal Harper is seeking, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the 2015 National League MVP rejected a 10-year, $300 million deal from the Washington Nationals on Sept. 26.

Harper appeared in a career-high 159 games last season. The 26-year-old hit 34 homers and drove in 100 runs for the Nationals in 2018.