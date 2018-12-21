Le'Veon Bell Rumors: Star RB 'Has His Eyes On' Signing with Colts in Free Agency

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who is sitting out the entire season due to a contract dispute, "has his eyes on" the Indianapolis Colts when he becomes a free agent in March, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

On November 27, Mike Wells of ESPN reported the star running back wrote "just imagine" in an Instagram comment under a post that outlined Colts quarterback Andrew Luck's eight-game streak of three or more touchdowns.

In five NFL seasons, Bell has gained 7,996 yards from scrimmage and scored 42 touchdowns.

The 8-6 Colts have won seven of their past eight games. Marlon Mack has led the backfield and done well thanks to 4.8 yards per rush and eight touchdowns in 10 games. Rookies Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins round out the talented running back crew.

Indianapolis may not have a need for Bell given the team's recent success, but he could thrive in a Colts offense that has one of the better passing attacks in the league in addition what may be its best offensive line.

Per Football Outsiders, the offensive line ranks sixth in adjusted line yards and third in lowest adjusted sack rate. The Colts, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots are the only teams that rank top six in both categories.

Bell's notoriously patient running style could be a great match with the Colts front. He could wait until offensive guard Quenton Nelson pancaked another unsuspecting foe and gallop through gaps all season.

Finding the cap space shouldn't be an issue for Indianapolis, either, as Over the Cap lists the Colts first in the league with nearly $124 million of room in 2019.

The New York Jets are right behind them in second and are the only other team with nine-figure cap space, and it's possible Gang Green could break the bank to make Bell their starter. Vacchiano noted that they "figure to make a huge offseason push" for Bell, who turns 27 on February 18.

They also may be the more desperate team than Indianapolis, as New York's running back committee has been decimated by injuries this year.

We'll see how things develop in March, but for now, the Colts are fighting for a playoff berth. They host New York's other team, the Giants, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.