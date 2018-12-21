Manny Machado Rumors: Yankees, Phillies, More Told Decision Will Come in 2019

Jae Hong/Associated Press

Teams hoping to get an answer to Manny Machado's free-agency decision will have to keep waiting for the answer until after the holiday season.

Per Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports, Machado has made it known to the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies he won't sign until after Jan. 1.

