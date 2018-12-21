Manny Machado Rumors: Yankees, Phillies, More Told Decision Will Come in 2019

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 21, 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado reacts after hitting a double during the first inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series baseball game Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)
Jae Hong/Associated Press

Teams hoping to get an answer to Manny Machado's free-agency decision will have to keep waiting for the answer until after the holiday season. 

Per Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports, Machado has made it known to the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies he won't sign until after Jan. 1. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Machado Telling Friends He Prefers Yankees

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Machado Telling Friends He Prefers Yankees

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cards Land Reliever Andrew Miller

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Cards Land Reliever Andrew Miller

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    CC Sabathia Underwent a Heart Procedure

    MLB logo
    MLB

    CC Sabathia Underwent a Heart Procedure

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    A's Acquire Jurickson Profar from Rangers

    MLB logo
    MLB

    A's Acquire Jurickson Profar from Rangers

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report