Hard Knocks Star, Browns OL Coach Bob Wylie Fractures Ankle at Practice

Hard Knocks Star, Browns OL Coach Bob Wylie Fractures Ankle at PracticeDecember 21, 2018
Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie fractured his ankle during practice on Thursday, according to the team:
Offensive Line Coach Bob Wylie fractured his ankle at practice today. He had to undergo surgery at @UHhospitals this evening. Surgery went well and we’re all wishing him a speedy recovery 🙏🙏
"He's questionable at best for the game on Sunday," the team added in a statement, per Mike Garafolo of NFL.com.
Wylie became the darling of NFL Twitter after his appearances on this year's iteration of HBO's Hard Knocks. His take on stretching, in particular, was television at its finest (warning: contains profanity):
Hard Knocks highlight of the night: Browns offensive line coach hates stretching, gives epic rant. https://t.co/NoQs8aTCgO
He even makes for one hell of a Santa Claus.
He is, in all ways, a national treasure.
Wylie drives a white Maserati. He shared film of various animals in nature to break down the finer points of playing the offensive line. His anatomy is...distinct.
The gut moving in synchronization with the snap count. This is art. https://t.co/VxxPvNZdnt
And he's a Renaissance man, too.
"For one part of my life, I was coaching football, teaching high school economics, playing drums in a band and flying a jet," he told Jenny Vrentas of the MMQB.com in September. "For whatever reason, football just took over. I don't know why. People say, 'How did you get into the NFL?' Well, I made a pest of myself."
Heal up, Bob. The NFL is better with you around.
