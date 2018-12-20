Hard Knocks Star, Browns OL Coach Bob Wylie Fractures Ankle at Practice

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Offensive line coach Bob Wylie of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie fractured his ankle during practice on Thursday, according to the team: 

"He's questionable at best for the game on Sunday," the team added in a statement, per Mike Garafolo of NFL.com.

Wylie became the darling of NFL Twitter after his appearances on this year's iteration of HBO's Hard Knocks. His take on stretching, in particular, was television at its finest (warning: contains profanity):

He even makes for one hell of a Santa Claus.

He is, in all ways, a national treasure.

Wylie drives a white Maserati. He shared film of various animals in nature to break down the finer points of playing the offensive line. His anatomy is...distinct.

And he's a Renaissance man, too.

"For one part of my life, I was coaching football, teaching high school economics, playing drums in a band and flying a jet,"  he told Jenny Vrentas of the MMQB.com in September. "For whatever reason, football just took over. I don't know why. People say, 'How did you get into the NFL?' Well, I made a pest of myself."

Heal up, Bob. The NFL is better with you around.

