Projecting WWE Feuds for John Cena in 2019

This past Monday, one of the gifts Mr. McMahon-ta Claus gave the WWE Universe was announcing that John Cena will be returning to action next week on both Raw and SmackDown Live.

However, how long he'll be back and the extent of his return was never clarified by Vince McMahon. Is this a two-night deal before he takes off another few months? Will he compete in the Royal Rumble match?

Cena spent the majority of 2018 outside of WWE working on films, so it's safe to say 2019 might follow that same trend and he may only make a handful of appearances on some of the bigger shows.

Whether it's WrestleMania, one or two Saudi Arabia pay-per-views, SummerSlam or anything else, Cena is going to need someone to fight, and that's where the fun of speculation begins.

Who are some potential opponents The Champ could lock horns with in 2019? Which feuds, big or small, might be scheduled for the next coming months?

Let's throw out some suggestions of who could make for great opponents for one of WWE's franchise players.

EC3

Last May, when EC3 was asked if he had any Superstars in his mind as targets on the main roster, he said "I want to vanquish John Cena at WrestleMania."

Cena acknowledged the challenge by posting about it on Instagram, showing it resonated with him.

Later, Cena expanded on this, saying EC3 was "at the top of the list" and he would want to have a match with him to prove that they aren't on the same level, no matter how hard EC3 tries.

EC3 has even sparked the idea of a Hair vs. Hair match with a tweet about wanting to shave off Cena's new locks.

This certainly seems like the seeds of a rivalry both men want to put on WWE television at some point and with EC3 poised to make the jump to the main roster soon, there is a very good chance it could happen sometime in 2019.

Perhaps even the date itself could ring true, with Cena's WrestleMania spot being filled with EC3 in an attempt to put over the young star and give him a lot of momentum for his main roster run.

Daniel Bryan



An alternative for WrestleMania could see Cena fighting Daniel Bryan in an attempt to not only win his seventeenth world title, surpassing Ric Flair's record, but also knock some sense into his former almost brother-in-law.

From his relationship with Nikki Bella, Cena undoubtedly developed a closer bond to Bryan, so there's a built-in story to be told by having the two clash over "The New Daniel Bryan" and his change in attitude.

Bryan's criticism of Cena's "hustle, loyalty and respect" mantra and his Hollywood aspirations could be the basis for a very prolific match at WrestleMania, especially if Cena wins the Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber to earn that title shot.

Given how few babyfaces are on SmackDown, Cena may be the best suited to fill in the gap of star power and give Bryan a worthwhile opponent for the biggest show of the year, even if no title changes hands and no lessons are learned as Cena fades away afterward to go make another movie.

Drew McIntyre



If WWE is looking for someone to feud with Cena and get a major rub out of it, one of the top two people on the list has to be Drew McIntyre.

Technically, the two have crossed paths before. In fact, Cena and David Otunga actually won the WWE Tag Team Championship from McIntyre and Cody Rhodes back at Bragging Rights 2010.

But that was a completely different McIntyre compared to The Scottish Psychopath we have today.

Now, he's one of the men with the brightest 2019 ahead of him who seems ready and able to take charge and become a world champion, so a feud with Cena could legitimize him as a big deal for the rest of the year and onward.

After all, Cena is at a point in his career where the focus should be giving back and helping make new stars, rather than looking out for his own win-loss record, and a guy like McIntyre could certainly benefit from that rub.

Lars Sullivan



Another younger star who could be in line for a win over Cena to help solidify his credibility is Lars Sullivan, who will be coming up from NXT to either Raw or SmackDown very soon.

The Freak is of a mold that Cena is more than familiar with, as for several years, his WWE Championship reigns were built entirely around fighting people like Umaga, The Great Khali, Lord Tensai and other monsters.

This is comfortable territory for Cena, who knows how to work a match against someone bigger than him, get beaten down and try to fight back from underneath.

The only difference between this scenario and the Cena of 2006-2008 is that at the end of the day, it would have to be Sullivan who walked away victorious in order to fully get the best use out of the feud.

Beating Cena gives a Superstar a boost that only a handful of other Superstars like Triple H or Brock Lesnar can offer, so if WWE is serious about pushing Sullivan to a main event spot, this could be the best path to convincing fans he's worthy of it.



The Undertaker



With these Saudi Arabia events, it's clear the directive is to have as many older stars as possible take part in the pay-per-view, as they're more established names and they play to the nostalgia of the target audience paying for the show.

Both Cena and The Undertaker seem to be featured players targeted for spots on the card and since their WrestleMania feud was such a dud, there is unfinished business.

For years, a fight between the two had been hyped and in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 34, it seemed like it was finally going to happen, but the end result was a squash that arguably shouldn't have even taken place.

To help counteract that disappointment, WWE could book another "last time ever" match between the two at one of those upcoming Saudi Arabia events as one of the primary focal points to convince people to tune in and not dwell on the negative press that will surely be associated with returning to that region.

That is, of course, if Cena is even willing to appear on those events going forward, after backing out of Crown Jewel. However, Super Show-Down proved that there is a market for specials in other countries and WWE may have plans for something like that in an area Cena is more comfortable with, like China.

In any case, if WWE wants to revisit this feud, a Cena vs. Undertaker match would sell people with absolutely no effort.

Samoa Joe



Last but not least, a match between Cena and Samoa Joe has been the talk of so many years that it's passed its expiration date on multiple occasions, but it still needs to be done.

Their association with each other goes all the way back to Ultimate Pro Wrestling, where they trained together and started a friendship that has lasted until today.

Even while in separate companies, Joe would talk about wanting to face Cena some day and Cena would acknowledge the former TNA star more than anybody else from the competition.

For some reason, WWE has never made a feud out of these two that has actually gotten off the ground.

They teased it heading into last year's Royal Rumble, but Joe's injury prevented that from happening and for the rest of the year, Cena was off doing other things.

Maybe it's time to revisit that grudge and pick up where the two left off last January?

What's great is that there are so many talented wrestlers who could have quality matches with Cena that even if none of the above happens, it could still be a great year.

Velveteen Dream has caught Cena's attention. A heel Bobby Lashley could be interesting to see against Cena. Mustafa Ali, Johnny Gargano and so many others would all be great choices.

So long as Cena shows up for more than just a single Lightning Fist or two's worth of action and can develop a handful of real feuds, 2019 should be a fun one for both him and his fans.

