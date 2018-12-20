NFL Rumors: HC Vance Joseph Expected to Be Fired by Broncos After Season

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2018

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 09: Head coach Vance Joseph of the Denver Broncos looks on from the sideline during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are reportedly planning to fire head coach Vance Joseph at the conclusion of the 2018 NFL regular season.

On Thursday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Denver will dismiss Joseph, barring a late change of heart by general manager John Elway.

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

