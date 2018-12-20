NFL Rumors: HC Vance Joseph Expected to Be Fired by Broncos After Season

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are reportedly planning to fire head coach Vance Joseph at the conclusion of the 2018 NFL regular season.

On Thursday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Denver will dismiss Joseph, barring a late change of heart by general manager John Elway.

