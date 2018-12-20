Packers DT Kenny Clark Has $5,000 of Donated Toys Stolen from Mom's House

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

An unknown thief lost the holiday spirit when they stole thousands of dollars worth of toys from Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky, the thief took more than $5,000 in toys and merchandise that Clark collected to donate to kids in the San Bernardino, California, area.

Clark said:

"We don't know if it's somebody that knows what's going on and doing something that's just mean or cruel, or it's just a random person just taking toys or taking whatever that was in there. ... It's messed up, man. It's for a bunch of kids, man. It's difficult, especially for my family and my mom. My mom, she works hard to do it. It's really difficult for her because she worked so hard throughout the whole year putting it together. It's a messed-up situation."

The toys were kept in a shed outside of Clark's mother's house, and the family discovered the items were missing earlier this week.

Clark noted someone set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to replace at least some of the merchandise.

Demovsky added Packers linebacker Clay Matthews spoke to Clark about helping in any way he could.