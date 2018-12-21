CBS Sports Classic 2018: Teams, Schedule, Live Stream, Bracket and TV Info

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The fifth annual CBS Sports Classic will be played on Saturday, December 22 from United Center in Chicago.

The four-team event will once again feature Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State and UCLA, the same teams that have participated in the one-day doubleheader since it's inception in 2014.

The latest AP poll shows No. 9 North Carolina (8-2), No. 15 Ohio State (9-1) and No. 19 Kentucky (8-2) all ranked among the nation's Top 25 teams.

Meanwhile, UCLA (7-4) is battled tested with their four losses coming against North Carolina, No. 10 Michigan State and two teams among the "others receiving votes" in Cincinnati and Belmont.

Ahead is a look at all the pertinent information for this year's CBS Sports Classic, including a closer look at the four teams that will be in action.

Schedule

Game 1: Ohio State vs. UCLA, 3 p.m. ET (CBS)

Game 2: UNC vs. Kentucky, 5:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

Live Stream: CBS All-Access

Teams

Ohio State Buckeyes

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

With leading scorer Keita Bates-Diop off to the NBA and Jae'Sean Tate graduating, the Buckeyes were expected to take a step backward after a 25-win season last year.

Instead, they've steadily climbed the rankings thanks to a 9-1 start that includes wins over Minnesota, Cincinnati and Creighton.

Sophomore Kaleb Wesson (16.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG) is now the team's leading scorer after putting up 10.2 PPG as a freshman. Seniors C.J. Jackson (12.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.7 APG) and Keyshawn Woods (8.7 PPG) provide scoring and experience.

The Big Ten is shaping up to be a real battle with seven ranked teams and three more among the "others receiving votes," and this would be another quality victory for the Buckeyes resume.

UCLA Bruins

Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

With six freshmen and two sophomores among their nine-man rotation, it's not surprising that the Bruins have dealt with some bumps in the road early on this season. That said, they could wind up better for it in the long run.

Sophomore wing Kris Wilkes (17.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 35.3 3PT%) is the team's leading scorer, while fellow sophomore Jaylen Hands (11.6 PPG, 7.3 APG) has done a solid job running the point.

Among the freshmen, 7'1" center Moses Brown (11.8 PPG, 9.4 RPG) has been the early standout. His 2.6 blocks per game rank 18th in the nation, and he's converting at a 66.7 percent clip on the offensive end.

They have a 24-point win over 11-1 Loyola Marymount on their resume, as well as a victory over Notre Dame, but they'll be looking for a signature win when they take on the Buckeyes.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Peyton Williams/Getty Images

Led by preseason All-American Luke Maye (14.3 PPG, 10.0 RPG) and fellow senior Cameron Johnson (16.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 49.1 3PT%), the Tar Heels offense is averaging 94.3 points per game—third in the nation.

Touted freshmen Nassir Little (11.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG) and Coby White (15.2 PPG, 42.0 3PT%) have also made their presence felt, with Little providing an offensive spark in a sixth-man role.

A win over No. 8 Gonzaga highlights their resume, while their two losses came to No. 4 Michigan on the road and Texas at a neutral site.

Kentucky Wildcats

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Wildcats season got off to a rocky start with a lopsided 118-84 loss to Duke at the Champions Classic, with their other loss coming by one point to a good Seton Hall team on the road.

That being said, they really don't have a marquee win. Southern Illinois, UNC-Greensboro and Utah top their list of victories. As such, Saturday's game will be an important early-season barometer.

Freshman Keldon Johnson (16.3 PPG, 43.8 3PT%) leads the team in scoring and he's been thrown to the fire with 32 minutes of action per game. Senior Reid Travis (14.6 PPG, 6.4 RPG) and sophomore PJ Washington (13.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG) are also having strong seasons.

They'll have their hands full slowing down a Tar Heels offense that ranks third in the nation in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com.

All stats courtesy of College Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.

Where to Watch: College basketball games and related coverage are available through Fubo.TV/welcome.