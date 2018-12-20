Pete Carroll Praises Bobby Wagner, Says He'll Eventually Get to the Hall of Fame

Win McNamee/Getty Images

On the heels of linebacker Bobby Wagner's fifth career Pro Bowl nod, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll heaped praise on his defensive leader.

In an interview with the Seahawks' official website on Wednesday, Carroll said the following regarding the impressive list of accolades Wagner has accrued:

"He's done it again in the same fashion, but just a little bit better. He just seems like he's a little bit better. He's made more big plays, more significant plays that have affected the game than ever. The thing I love about looking at great players is do they show that ability to do it year after year after year. I think that's what greatness is all about. Bobby's put together a resume of really Hall of Fame stuff. This is the kind of guy that gets there someday. To add on to that, the leadership that he's brought and the direction and focus that he's brought on a regular basis—really, he has been a perfect Seahawk throughout the whole time he's been here. We're just very lucky to have him."

After leading the NFL in combined tackles two seasons ago and solo tackles last season, Wagner has registered 114 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and one interception, which was returned 98 yards for a touchdown.

The 28-year-old is a three-time First Team All-Pro and one-time Super Bowl champion who is among the few remaining holdovers from the Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks to unprecedented success.

After a down year last season, the Seahawks hold the top wild-card spot in the NFC at 8-6, and Wagner has been a huge reason for their success.

Wagner likely needs to turn in several more seasons of high-level play in order to be in the Hall of Fame mix, and based on how he has played this season, there are no signs of him slowing down any time soon.