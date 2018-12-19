Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Signs Endorsement Contract with Hunt's Ketchup

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 19, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2018 file photo Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) flips the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo. Mahomes is one of 29 first-time Pro Bowlers expected to play the game on Jan. 27 in Orlando. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, file)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has received what's surely the greatest honor of his life thanks to a deal with Hunt's Ketchup.

Per Makenzie Koch of Fox 4 Kansas City, a spokesman for Hunt's confirmed Wednesday that the company signed the newly minted Pro Bowler to an endorsement deal. 

Mahomes went public with his love of the tomato-based condiment in a November profile by ESPN The Magazine's Seth Wickersham

"He spent most of his life putting ketchup on everything," Wickersham wrote. "He would get bottles of it for his birthday. But now that everyone is watching every move he makes, he is sheepish about ordering ketchup."

The story garnered so much attention that Heinz made an offer to Mahomes on Twitter:

Unfortunately for Heinz, it missed out on signing one of the NFL's best young stars. It would have been tricky to pull that off since the company is based in Pittsburgh and has stadium-naming rights with the Steelers

Hunt's doesn't have to worry about any conflicts of interest with other football teams and can take advantage of Mahomes' newfound fame to boost its profile. 

Even though Mahomes seems to be moving closer toward winning an NFL MVP award and leading a Super Bowl contender into the playoffs, it's hard to imagine anything better happening to him in 2018 than being the new face of Hunt's Ketchup. 

