Fantasy Football Week 16 Workload Watch

0 of 8

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Lots of NFL backfields are in flux heading into Week 16 with players coming right off the waiver wire and into fantasy lineups. It might be the fantasy championship, but you'll still have tough calls to make and surprising players leading you to victory. Of course, it's nice to know which players you can continue to trust and which players are one-week wonders.

Heading into Week 15, the Minnesota Vikings made it clear they want to run the football, and that's exactly what they did in a blowout victory over the Miami Dolphins. While Dalvin Cook led the way, Latavius Murray also had one of his biggest workloads of the season. Could both players have fantasy value two weeks in a row?

The Buffalo Bills played last week's game against the Detroit Lions without the services of LeSean McCoy or Chris Ivory. During the game, they lost Marcus Murphy to an elbow injury, so Keith Ford had to handle the majority of the carries. Ford could be the only healthy back heading into Week 16, which is a dicey situation to say the least.

No one should be surprised to see the Pittsburgh Steelers stick with one dominant back. Jaylen Samuels has played that role for the last two weeks in the absence of James Conner, and he's done a good job. Of course, Samuels could lose all his fantasy value if Conner is able to return in Week 16 when the Steelers face the New Orleans Saints.

To learn more about what's going on in the backfields of the Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos, check out the Week 16 B.S. Meter. The Workload Watch covers eight other running back situations that have the most fantasy implications.