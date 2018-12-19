Joe Philbin Doesn't Name Aaron Rodgers Starting QB vs. Jets; Decision Not Final

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin refused to say whether Aaron Rodgers would start at quarterback for Sunday's Week 16 game against the New York Jets.

Rich Cimini of ESPN provided the update Wednesday with the Packers eliminated from playoff contention and Rodgers dealing with a groin injury. He also suffered a knee injury earlier in the season.

The situation raised questions about whether Green Bay would shut down its superstar QB for the last two games of the campaign.

Philbin appeared to shoot down that idea Tuesday, saying, "I think when you sign up for the 2018 NFL season, you sign up for a 16-game season."

"Again, I think it's bigger than Aaron Rodgers," he told reporters. "This is a football team. You're a football player. You're employed by the Green Bay Packers just like if players or coaches were to say, 'Geez I'd like to go home tonight and not prepare as hard for this game because we're not going to the playoffs,' I mean, that's not a professional approach to the job, I don't think."

The 35-year-old California native has completed 61.8 percent of his throws for 3,974 yards with 23 touchdowns and two interceptions across 14 appearances this season. Pro Football Focus grades him as the league's sixth-best quarterback for 2018.

That said, there's little incentive for the Packers to put him at any further risk given their inability to qualify for the postseason. He's under contract with the organization through 2023 with a $26.5 million cap hit for 2019, per Spotrac.

DeShone Kizer would enter the starting lineup if Rodgers is held out, sliding Tim Boyle into the backup role.