WWE SmackDown Christmas Spoilers: Rusev vs. Nakamura, Hardy vs. Joe and More

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

After SmackDown Live aired Tuesday night, WWE taped another episode of SmackDown that will air Christmas night.

The fans at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, were treated to a double dip of wrestling action headlined by a United States Championship match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev, as well as a grudge match pitting Jeff Hardy against Samoa Joe.

Here is everything you need to know about next week's holiday edition of SmackDown Live, including results of each match and segment on the show, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton.

Spoiler Results for 12/25 SmackDown

Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and New Day def. Sanity and The Bar

Daniel Bryan cut a promo on consumerism and attacked R-Truth

Mustafa Ali def. Andrade "Cien" Almas

Shane McMahon agreed to become The Miz's tag team partner on Miz TV

Jeff Hardy def. Samoa Joe by count-out

Rusev def. Shinsuke Nakamura to win the United States Championship

Next week's episode will be main-evented by Rusev and Nakamura in a match that has been several weeks in the making.

Both Superstars cut promos on each other during Tuesday's SmackDown to set the stage for their encounter.

Rusev beat Nakamura with a superkick to win the U.S. title for the third time in his career (first since 2016).

Given how popular Rusev has become over the past year with his Rusev Day gimmick, it seemed only a matter of time before WWE rewarded him with a title run.

Since Nakamura was only lightly featured as United States champion, dropping the title may be a positive in allowing him to move further up the card.

In the other big match of the night, Hardy defeated Samoa Joe via count-out, only for Joe to leave Hardy laying with the Coquina Clutch afterward.

Joe has made his feud with Hardy highly personal by bringing up Hardy's past demons and attempting to shame the highly decorated Superstar.

Since there wasn't a decisive finish, it seems likely that Hardy and Joe will continue to feud in the coming weeks leading up to the Royal Rumble.

Another notable match pitted Mustafa Ali against Andrade "Cien" Almas after they competed in a tag team match on this week's show.

Ali and AJ Styles teamed to beat Daniel Bryan and Almas when Ali shockingly pinned the WWE champion after hitting his 054 Splash.

The newest member of SmackDown Live continued his upward trajectory with a win over Almas in what was described as a "good match."

There was also a pair of important segments on the Christmas-themed SmackDown, including Bryan cutting a promo on R-Truth and Carmella.

Bryan reportedly expressed his disgust with Truth, Carmella, the fans and the holidays in general before viciously beating down Truth, who reminded Bryan that he is the 30th entrant in the Royal Rumble.

There was also a special edition of Miz TV with SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon as the guest.

Miz has been trying to convince Shane to be his tag team partner ever since they combined to win the World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel, and Shane-O-Mac finally agreed during the taped segment.

A Miz and McMahon tag team figures to be highly entertaining, although there is reason to believe it could eventually devolve and lead to a match between them at WrestleMania 35 in a few months.

