US Senator Bob Corker Doubts Peyton Manning Runs for Office in Tennessee

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Tennessee will soon have two openings in the United States Senate with both Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander leaving office, but former NFL star Peyton Manning is likely not going to fill one of those seats.

Corker speculated that Manning won't be convinced to run when asked by TMZ Sports.

"I think Peyton's liking coaching little league football," he said. "... I doubt that's going to be a topic of discussion based on last round."

Manning retired in 2016 after an incredible career that included five MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowl selections but hasn't seemed to do much since besides appear in numerous commercials. According to Michael McCarthy of Sporting News, both ESPN and Fox Sports were willing to pay Manning $10 million a year to work as an announcer but he turned them down.

While the popular former player might have a good chance of winning any election in Tennessee, where he starred as a college player for the Volunteers, it doesn't appear as though he is going to run any time soon.