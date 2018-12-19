USC Football Recruiting 2019: Top Recruits Landed, Class Predictions

Photo credit: 247Sports

After a disappointing season on the field, the coaching staff at USC has a lot of work to do to make up ground in recruiting.

The Trojans have had a top-10 recruiting class in each of the past five years, although the 2019 group currently ranks just 28th in the country, per 247Sports. Head coach Clay Helton has proven to be an elite recruiter in the past, but it might be tougher after posting a 5-7 record in the program's first losing season since 2000.

The good news is despite the down year, there are still some high-level recruits already committed for next season with several more likely on their way. Here is a look at the top players headed to USC, including some predictions before National Signing Day.

Top Commits

Jason Rodriguez, OT

Photo credit: 247Sports

The 6'6", 326-pound offensive tackle is a 4-star recruit with the size and strength necessary to make an immediate impact at the next level.

With that said, he is more than just a big frame.

"You look at him and that kid passes the eye test," Oak Hills offensive line coach Rick Notarianni said of Rodriguez, per Matthew Peters of the Daily Press. "He is not some lump on a log. That is an athlete looking at you."

Although offensive linemen often need time to get acclimated with playing time at the next level, Rodriguez has the opportunity to get onto the roster and earn significant snaps even as a true freshman.

With the Trojans losing multiple starters on the offensive line to graduation, this could be a key addition.

Rodriguez was one of the first commits in this class, pledging to go to USC in April, but he should stick with the program despite changes in the coaching staff.

Maninoa Tufono, ILB

Like Rodriguez, Maninoa Tufono is another 4-star recruit who comes to school with an impressive frame.

The Hawaiian is listed at 6'3", 225 pounds, which already puts him around the same size as four-time All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly (6'3", 238 lbs.).

In addition to his size, Tufono has also shown good instincts around the ball with the talent to make him a reliable player in the front seven. As ESPN noted, he also "shows a skillset to play inside or out."

While he could potentially be an elite pass-rusher on the edge, USC will likely be better served keeping him in the middle where he can become an every-down player who helps against both the run and the pass.

Based on the defensive struggles from this past season, the Trojans could use this type of impact on that side of the ball.

Jordan Wilmore, RB

Of the players already committed to USC, Jordan Wilmore is probably the most exciting player in the class.

The 4-star prospect is only 5'8" but has plenty of strength at 200 pounds to make up for his lack of height. In fact, the running back surprises many on the field by searching for contact and plowing through his opponents for big gains.

With his power and spin move, Wilmore is extremely difficult to bring to the ground and that won't change at the next level.

He is also very confident as a player, as evident by this interview on Fox Sports West:

Whether he ever gets a full-time role at USC or becomes part of a committee, Wilmore should make an impact whenever he gets the ball.

Predicted Additions to Class

Drake Jackson, DE

As one of the players set to announce his decision during Wednesday's start of the early signing period, the Trojans could use some good news early.

"Drake Jackson could start the beginning of what is expected to be a strong run for USC heading into January," Barton Simmons of CBS Sports predicted.

Jackson is a local product from Corona, Calif. and is everything you want as a defensive end at 6'4", 260 pounds. The 4-star recruit is an explosive player who will only get better as he improves his technique on the line.

If he chooses USC, he could quickly move up the depth chart on the defensive line.

Bru McCoy, ATH

Easily the top-rated player still on USC's big board, Bru McCoy is the considered the No. 7 overall player in the class by 247Sports.

While he has the explosiveness and versatility to be a pass-rusher, the athlete is more likely going to play receiver at the next level. This made the recent addition of Kliff Kingsbury as the newest offensive coordinator a big one.

"First off, he’s a really cool guy, very relatable and comfortable with who he is as a person," McCoy said of Kingsbury after his official visit last weekend, per Greg Biggins of 247Sports. "So we immediately clicked and we spent a lot of time going over the offense and how they would use me. If you’re a receiver, you really can’t find a better fit. He showed me film of Texas Tech and it’s a great offense."

The Mater Dei star is likely down to USC and Texas, but he appears to be a perfect fit with the Trojans if he stays home.

Kyle Ford, WR

Fans will have to wait until the Army All-American Game on Jan. 5 for Kyle Ford to make his decision between USC, Washington, Oregon, Michigan and Colorado. They will gladly wait if he ends up in Southern California because the 5-star is a difference-maker on offense.

The receiver is one of the best in the class at his position thanks to his ability to win contested balls like a professional.

His current quarterback at Orange Lutheran Ryan Hilinski explained the impact Ford has in the passing game.

"There was something about him where I didn’t even have to talk to him," Hilinski said, per Antonio Morales of the Athletic. "We could just look at each other and know that we had to fix something or if he wanted this ball instead of that one. Instead of 50-50 balls, it was 80-20 balls with Kyle. That was so nice to have at quarterback."

This would be a big help to J.T. Daniels or whoever is under center for USC next season.