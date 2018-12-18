NFL Pro Bowl 2019: AFC, NFC Rosters, Date, Schedule and Format

NFL Pro Bowl 2019: AFC, NFC Rosters, Date, Schedule and FormatDecember 19, 2018
The 2019 Pro Bowl rosters were revealed on Tuesday night, with 43 players from each conference selected to participate in the annual all-star showcase.
The Los Angeles Chargers led all teams with seven representatives. Close behind were the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers with six selections each.
The NFC roster was a bit more evenly spread. The Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints led the way with five pro bowlers each.
The selection process is made up of equal parts player voting, coach voting and fan voting, with all three groups of ballots counting for one-third of the final tally.
The results of the fan voting were announced on Dec. 14, with Drew Brees (1,270,631) and Patrick Mahomes (1,197,370) racking up the most votes in their respective conferences.
Interestingly, No. 3 on that list was Saquon Barkley (987,562), who was ultimately selected as a backup to Todd Gurley (957,052, fourth in voting) on the NFC squad.
These rosters will no doubt change between now and the Jan. 27 game in Orlando, Florida. Injuries and players making deep playoff runs will cause a wave of drop-outs, opening the door for some players who were snubbed from the initial selection process to still participate in the event.
For now, here's a look at the full 2019 Pro Bowl game info and rosters.
Pro Bowl Info
Date: Jan. 27, 2019
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Format: AFC vs. NFC
Pro Bowl Rosters
NFC
Quarterback: Drew Brees*, Saints; Jared Goff, Rams; Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Running Back: Todd Gurley*, Rams; Saquon Barkley, Giants; Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, 49ers
Wide Receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Michael Thomas*, Saints; Adam Thielen, Vikings; Davante Adams, Packers
Tight End: Zach Ertz*, Eagles; George Kittle, 49ers
Offensive Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Terron Armstead*, Saints; Trent Williams, Redskins
Offensive Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Eagles; Trai Turner, Panthers
Center: Alex Mack*, Falcons; Max Unger, Saints
Defensive End: Cameron Jordan*, Saints; DeMarcus Lawrence*, Cowboys; Danielle Hunter, Vikings
Interior Lineman: Aaron Donald*, Rams; Fletcher Cox*, Eagles; Akiem Hicks, Bears
Outside Linebacker: Khalil Mack*, Bears; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Anthony Barr, Vikings
Inside Linebacker: Luke Kuechly*, Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
Cornerback: Kyle Fuller*, Bears; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Darius Slay, Lions; Byron Jones, Cowboys
Free Safety: Eddie Jackson*, Bears; Harrison Smith, Vikings
Strong Safety: Landon Collins*, Giants
Punter: Michael Dickson*, Seahawks
Kicker: Aldrick Rosas*, Giants
Return Specialist: Tarik Cohen*, Bears
Special Teamer: Cory Littleton*, Rams
AFC
Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes*, Chiefs; Philip Rivers, Chargers; Tom Brady, Patriots
Running Back: James Conner*, Steelers; Melvin Gordon, Chargers; Phillip Lindsay, Broncos
Fullback: Anthony Sherman*, Chiefs
Wide Receiver: DeAndre Hopkins*, Texans; Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs; Antonio Brown, Steelers; Keenan Allen, Chargers
Tight End: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Eric Ebron, Colts
Offensive Tackle: Taylor Lewan*, Titans; Alejandro Villanueva*, Steelers; Eric Fisher, Chiefs
Offensive Guard: David DeCastro*, Steelers; Marshal Yanda*, Ravens; Quenton Nelson, Colts
Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Steelers; Mike Pouncey, Chargers
Defensive End: J.J. Watt*, Texans; Myles Garrett*, Browns; Melvin Ingram, Chargers
Interior Lineman: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Jurrell Casey*, Titans; Cameron Heyward, Steelers
Outside Linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney*, Texans; Dee Ford, Chiefs
Inside Linebacker: C.J. Mosley*, Ravens; Benardrick McKinney, Texans
Cornerback: Xavien Howard*, Dolphins; Jalen Ramsey*, Jaguars; Stephon Gilmore, Patriots; Denzel Ward, Browns
Free Safety: Derwin James*, Chargers; Eric Weddle, Ravens
Strong Safety: Jamal Adams*, Jets
Punter: Brett Kern*, Titans
Kicker: Jason Myers*, Jets
Return Specialist: Andre Roberts*, Jets
Special Teamer: Adrian Phillips*, Chargers
*asterisk denotes starter
