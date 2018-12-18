NFL Pro Bowl 2019: AFC, NFC Rosters, Date, Schedule and Format

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

The 2019 Pro Bowl rosters were revealed on Tuesday night, with 43 players from each conference selected to participate in the annual all-star showcase.

The Los Angeles Chargers led all teams with seven representatives. Close behind were the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers with six selections each.

The NFC roster was a bit more evenly spread. The Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints led the way with five pro bowlers each.

The selection process is made up of equal parts player voting, coach voting and fan voting, with all three groups of ballots counting for one-third of the final tally.

The results of the fan voting were announced on Dec. 14, with Drew Brees (1,270,631) and Patrick Mahomes (1,197,370) racking up the most votes in their respective conferences.

Interestingly, No. 3 on that list was Saquon Barkley (987,562), who was ultimately selected as a backup to Todd Gurley (957,052, fourth in voting) on the NFC squad.

These rosters will no doubt change between now and the Jan. 27 game in Orlando, Florida. Injuries and players making deep playoff runs will cause a wave of drop-outs, opening the door for some players who were snubbed from the initial selection process to still participate in the event.

For now, here's a look at the full 2019 Pro Bowl game info and rosters.

Pro Bowl Info

Date: Jan. 27, 2019

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Format: AFC vs. NFC

Pro Bowl Rosters

NFC

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Quarterback: Drew Brees*, Saints; Jared Goff, Rams; Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Running Back: Todd Gurley*, Rams; Saquon Barkley, Giants; Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, 49ers

Wide Receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Michael Thomas*, Saints; Adam Thielen, Vikings; Davante Adams, Packers

Tight End: Zach Ertz*, Eagles; George Kittle, 49ers

Offensive Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Terron Armstead*, Saints; Trent Williams, Redskins

Offensive Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Eagles; Trai Turner, Panthers

Center: Alex Mack*, Falcons; Max Unger, Saints

Defensive End: Cameron Jordan*, Saints; DeMarcus Lawrence*, Cowboys; Danielle Hunter, Vikings

Interior Lineman: Aaron Donald*, Rams; Fletcher Cox*, Eagles; Akiem Hicks, Bears

Outside Linebacker: Khalil Mack*, Bears; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Anthony Barr, Vikings

Inside Linebacker: Luke Kuechly*, Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

Cornerback: Kyle Fuller*, Bears; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Darius Slay, Lions; Byron Jones, Cowboys

Free Safety: Eddie Jackson*, Bears; Harrison Smith, Vikings

Strong Safety: Landon Collins*, Giants

Punter: Michael Dickson*, Seahawks

Kicker: Aldrick Rosas*, Giants

Return Specialist: Tarik Cohen*, Bears

Special Teamer: Cory Littleton*, Rams

AFC

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes*, Chiefs; Philip Rivers, Chargers; Tom Brady, Patriots

Running Back: James Conner*, Steelers; Melvin Gordon, Chargers; Phillip Lindsay, Broncos

Fullback: Anthony Sherman*, Chiefs

Wide Receiver: DeAndre Hopkins*, Texans; Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs; Antonio Brown, Steelers; Keenan Allen, Chargers

Tight End: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Eric Ebron, Colts

Offensive Tackle: Taylor Lewan*, Titans; Alejandro Villanueva*, Steelers; Eric Fisher, Chiefs

Offensive Guard: David DeCastro*, Steelers; Marshal Yanda*, Ravens; Quenton Nelson, Colts

Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Steelers; Mike Pouncey, Chargers

Defensive End: J.J. Watt*, Texans; Myles Garrett*, Browns; Melvin Ingram, Chargers

Interior Lineman: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Jurrell Casey*, Titans; Cameron Heyward, Steelers

Outside Linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney*, Texans; Dee Ford, Chiefs

Inside Linebacker: C.J. Mosley*, Ravens; Benardrick McKinney, Texans

Cornerback: Xavien Howard*, Dolphins; Jalen Ramsey*, Jaguars; Stephon Gilmore, Patriots; Denzel Ward, Browns

Free Safety: Derwin James*, Chargers; Eric Weddle, Ravens

Strong Safety: Jamal Adams*, Jets

Punter: Brett Kern*, Titans

Kicker: Jason Myers*, Jets

Return Specialist: Andre Roberts*, Jets

Special Teamer: Adrian Phillips*, Chargers

*asterisk denotes starter