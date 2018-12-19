NFL Power Rankings 2018: Week 16 Conference Standings and Latest Super Bowl Odds

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

The NFL is deep enough into the 2018 season to separate the good teams from the not-quite-there-yet squads.

But the top of the food chain remains unsettled heading into Week 16.

The great teams appeared set in stone not long ago, but we're forced to recalibrate when the Los Angeles Chargers are knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers are stopping their descent with a win over the New England Patriots.

It's a perfect time, then, to deliver a fresh batch of power rankings with updated championship odds (via OddsShark), a glance at the conference standings and a deeper dive into three teams to watch down the final stretch.

NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

1. New Orleans Saints (13-5)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (15-2)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (11-2)

4. Los Angeles Rams (17-4)

5. Chicago Bears (8-1)

6. New England Patriots (7-1)

7. Houston Texans (18-1)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (18-1)

9. Indianapolis Colts (33-1)

10. Baltimore Ravens (27-1)

11. Dallas Cowboys (27-1)

12. Seattle Seahawks (38-1)

13. Minnesota Vikings (45-1)

14. Tennessee Titans (60-1)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (40-1)

16. Cleveland Browns (150-1)

17. Miami Dolphins (250-1)

18. Carolina Panthers (200-1)

19. Washington Redskins (200-1)

20. Denver Broncos (250-1)

21. Green Bay Packers (250-1)

22. Atlanta Falcons (400-1)

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (500-1)

24. Buffalo Bills (1000-1)

25. Detroit Lions (300-1)

26. New York Giants (250-1)

27. Cincinnati Bengals (250-1)

28. San Francisco 49ers (3000-1)

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (500-1)

30. New York Jets (1000-1)

31. Oakland Raiders (5000-1)

32. Arizona Cardinals (3000-1)

Conference Standings

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs 11-3

Los Angeles Chargers 11-3

Houston Texans 10-4

New England Patriots 9-5

Pittsburgh Steelers 8-5-1

Baltimore Ravens 8-6

Indianapolis Colts 8-6

Tennessee Titans 8-6

Miami Dolphins 7-7

Cleveland Browns 6-7-1

Denver Broncos 6-8

Cincinnati Bengals 6-8

Buffalo Bills 5-9

Jacksonville Jaguars 4-10

New York Jets 4-10

Oakland Raiders 3-11

NFC

New Orleans Saints 12-2

Los Angeles Rams 11-3

Chicago Bears 10-4

Dallas Cowboys 8-6

Seattle Seahawks 8-6

Minnesota Vikings 7-6-1

Philadelphia Eagles 7-7

Washington Redskins 7-7

Carolina Panthers 6-8

Green Bay Packers 5-8-1

Atlanta Falcons 5-9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5-9

New York Giants 5-9

Detroit Lions 5-9

San Francisco 49ers 4-10

Arizona Cardinals 3-11

Teams To Watch

Kansas City Chiefs

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

As hard as it is to ignore an 11-3 record, it feels fair to question Kansas City's elite status without Kareem Hunt. Since booting their former lead back off the team, the Chiefs have a one-score win over the lowly Raiders, an overtime triumph over the Ravens and a home loss to the Chargers.

Kansas City's scoring is down an even six points per game without Hunt (31.7 from 36.7), which is a bigger dip than it sounds when considering this defense surrenders the fifth-most points on a weekly basis. The Chiefs have also only had one back top 60 yards over the past three weeks, while Hunt averaged 74.9 rushing yards per contest.

Having the rocket-armed Patrick Mahomes under center and some explosive options around him gives this club some leeway, but the combination of a leaky defense and declining ground game has almost wiped out this group's margin for error. The team took three different 14-point leads over L.A. and still couldn't fend off its AFC West rival.

"When you score 28 points at home, that should be seen as 'enough,' not a disappointing final tally," NFL.com's Elliot Harrison wrote. "That said, the Mahomes-led attack needed more from a ground game that produced 60 yards."

The Chiefs still have the inside track for the AFC's No. 1 seed, but their grip has undoubtedly loosened. A Sunday night trek up to Seattle could either solidify the squad's spot atop the conference or strip away control of its destiny.

New England Patriots

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

When's the last time it was mid-December and you found yourself wondering about New England's real identity?

This is usually when Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the rest of the Pats find their playoff stride. And yet, they look more vulnerable than ever as the calendar races to the new year.

They've already lost more games than they have in a regular season since 2009. They also just dropped consecutive December outings for the first time since 2002, the only time the Brady-led Pats missed the postseason.

"Obviously, what we're doing isn't good enough," Brady said after Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

The sky hasn't fallen yet, but the Patriots need help to earn a first-round bye. Their final stretch at least shapes up nicely on paper (home games with the Bills and Jets), though the same could've been said about previous matchups with the mediocre Dolphins and then-reeling Steelers.

Dallas Cowboys

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

So...what exactly happened in Indianapolis on Sunday? Were the Cowboys exploited in their 23-0 loss to the Colts, or were they merely served a potentially necessary plate of humble pie?

"I think a loss like this was very much needed," Ezekiel Elliott told reporters. "I think it's better for us in the grand scheme of the season. I think we needed to get put in check."

Maybe he's right. Maybe their five-game winning streak had them a little too full of themselves. If that's the case, this should be a tremendous opportunity to refocus. Even after the Colts loss, the Cowboys still only need a home victory over the Bucs to clinch the NFC East.

But what if the loss was a sign of bigger problems?

While it's relatively safe to assume another running back won't bowl over them the way Marlon Mack just did (27 carries for 139 yards and two scores), this hasn't exactly been an offensive powerhouse. Stretching the field can be a challenge (20th in pass yards per attempt), and this squad has struggled to solve the red zone (44.19 touchdown percentage, 31st overall, per TeamRankings.com).

The Cowboys remain a virtual lock to make the playoffs, but they must regain their rhythm quickly to avoid a quick exit.