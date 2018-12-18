Montae Nicholson Arrested on Assault, Drunk in Public Charges; Mugshot Released

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Washington safety Montae Nicholson was arrested on Tuesday and charged with assault and battery as well as being drunk in public, according to NBC4 Washington.

Anthony Mague of NBC4 Washington provided Nicholson's mugshot:

Nicholson is being accused of assaulting a man in Loudoun County, Virginia. Adam Winkler of WTKR provided further details:

"An investigation determined the male suspect assaulted the male victim, and the female suspect struck the female victim with a bottle and also assaulted the male victim. The report states one of the victims reported the altercation occurred after the suspects pulled up in a vehicle and honked the horn at them. A verbal altercation then ensued before the victims were physically assaulted by the suspects."

The two victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries while Nicholson was held on $2,500 bond. The woman who was with Nicholson was also reportedly charged in the incident.

Washington senior vice president of communications Tony Wyllie issued a statement on the arrest, per 106.7 The Fan's Craig Hoffman: "We are aware of the arrest of Montae Nicholson. We are gathering more information and will not comment until we have further details."

A fourth-round pick out of Michigan State in 2017, Nicholson is in his second season in the NFL. The 23-year-old defensive back has 41 combined tackles and one pass defended in 14 games this season.