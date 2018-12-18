Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints (12-2) can clinch the top seed in the NFC on Sunday when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5-1) as solid home favorites at sportsbooks. The Saints are coming off a 12-9 win over the Carolina Panthers on Monday night and need one more victory or a loss by the Los Angeles Rams to earn the No. 1 seed.

NFL point spread: The Saints opened as seven-point favorites; the total was 57.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 34.1-12.2 Saints (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

The Steelers have a lot to play for as well with the AFC North title still on the line, holding just a half-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens. There is no guarantee that both teams will make the playoffs either, which means winning the division may be the only way into the postseason.

That said, Pittsburgh is coming off a huge 17-10 upset victory against the New England Patriots last Sunday after losing the past five meetings in the series. A confidence boost like that can work wonders heading into New Orleans.

Why the Saints can cover the spread

The Saints will be happy to play their last two games of the regular season at home following three straight on the road that resulted in a 2-1 record. They bounced back from a 13-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys by beating divisional opponents in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Panthers the last two weeks.

New Orleans has gone a perfect 4-0 against the spread on the NFL odds in its last four home games, and the team has won six in a row versus AFC opponents (4-2 ATS).

Smart betting pick

The big question in the Big Easy is, who needs this game more, the Steelers or Saints? New Orleans is sitting pretty right now after winning at Carolina and should have no problem winning at least one of its last two games to get the top seed.

Covering the spread is another thing though, and this matchup with Pittsburgh will be anything but easy. The Steelers are 8-2 straight up and 7-3 ATS in their previous 10 road games played during the month of December and will at least keep this one close and cover.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in four of the Steelers' last five games vs the Saints.

The total has gone over in 13 of the Saints' last 18 games in the late afternoon.

The Steelers are 8-2 SU and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games on the road in December.

