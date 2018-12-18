WWE Raw Christmas Eve Spoilers: Rousey vs. Natalya, Rollins vs. Corbin and More

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Following Monday's live edition of Raw at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, WWE taped next week's episode in advance since it will air on Christmas Eve.

Several big matches were announced for the show, including a Raw Women's Championship bout between Ronda Rousey and Natalya.

Here is a spoiler look at what fans will be treated to on next week's edition of Raw, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton.

Spoiler Results for 12/24 Raw

Elias def. Bobby Lashley in Miracle on 34th Street Fight

Chad Gable and Bobby Roode def. The Revival in Raw Tag Team Championship match

Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon def. Mickie James, Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox

Finn Balor def. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in Triple Threat match

Braun Strowman confronted Paul Heyman ahead of match vs. Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey def. Natalya in Raw Women's Championship match

Heath Slater def. Jinder Mahal by DQ; Rhyno returned

Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin

Monday's Raw ended with Natalya winning an eight-woman gauntlet match to earn a crack at Rousey and the Raw women's title.

Natalya and Rousey are close friends, but there was an awkward exchange at the end of the show when The Baddest Woman on the Planet congratulated Natalya on her win.

According to the spoilers, Rousey beats Natalya by submission with the armbar, which has been the same fate suffered by nearly all of her opponents.

In another title match, Chad Gable and Bobby Roode retained the Raw Tag Team Championships over The Revival after Gable rolled up Scott Dawson.

The Revival earned the shot by winning a Fatal 4-Way No. 1 contender's match on Monday, and while there was hope among fans that it was the start of a push, that may not be the case based on their defeat in the title match.

Elias and Finn Balor won their respective matches over Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at TLC, and they continued to roll on the Christmas Eve Raw.

Elias beat Lashley in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight, while Balor pinned Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat that also included McIntyre, which suggests they are both threats heading toward the Royal Rumble.

With Baron Corbin no longer in power as the acting Raw general manager, Heath Slater ditched the referee shirt and returned to action as a wrestler against Jinder Mahal. Slater won by disqualification when the Singh Brothers got involved, but he was saved by Rhyno, who was dressed as Santa Claus.

Rhyno was fired by Corbin after he lost a match to Slater a few weeks ago, but it looks like The Man Beast may be back in business.

Although he didn't compete in a match, Braun Strowman made his presence felt by interrupting a promo from Brock Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman.

Strowman was not wearing a sling to support his injured elbow after sporting one at TLC, and he made it clear to Heyman that he'll be ready for his Universal Championship match against Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

The Christmas Eve Raw ended just as the go-home Raw prior to TLC did, with Seth Rollins beating Corbin.

Every match on the show featured a babyface individual or team winning, which tends to be par for the course during the holiday season in WWE.

