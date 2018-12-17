Darius Leonard Says Drug Test After 11-Tackle Game 'Can't Be a Coincidence'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2018

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts rookie linebacker Darius Leonard was drug-tested after posting 11 tackles in his team's 23-0 shutout victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and he didn't think the timing was random. 

"NFL this can't be a coincidence," he wrote on a social media video, per TMZ Sports.

"Everybody else gone home after the game," Leonard said in the video. "Last one in here. Got a drug test. Once again! Once again after a game! Got a drug test. Still stuck in here, an hour and a half after the game."

Leonard isn't the only Colts player to get randomly tested after a huge game. Following a November win over the Tennessee Titans, wideout T.Y. Hilton—who torched the Titans for nine catches and 155 yards—was tested as well.

The Colts are currently on a roll, having won seven of their last eight games after opening the season 1-5. They are currently just outside of the playoff picture, however, with the Baltimore Ravens holding the tiebreaker over them for the final postseason berth in the AFC thanks to a better winning percentage in conference games.

