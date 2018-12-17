Darius Leonard Says Drug Test After 11-Tackle Game 'Can't Be a Coincidence'

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts rookie linebacker Darius Leonard was drug-tested after posting 11 tackles in his team's 23-0 shutout victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and he didn't think the timing was random.

"NFL this can't be a coincidence," he wrote on a social media video, per TMZ Sports.

"Everybody else gone home after the game," Leonard said in the video. "Last one in here. Got a drug test. Once again! Once again after a game! Got a drug test. Still stuck in here, an hour and a half after the game."

Leonard isn't the only Colts player to get randomly tested after a huge game. Following a November win over the Tennessee Titans, wideout T.Y. Hilton—who torched the Titans for nine catches and 155 yards—was tested as well.

The Colts are currently on a roll, having won seven of their last eight games after opening the season 1-5. They are currently just outside of the playoff picture, however, with the Baltimore Ravens holding the tiebreaker over them for the final postseason berth in the AFC thanks to a better winning percentage in conference games.