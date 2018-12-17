NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 16

0 of 32

It's getting late in the 2018 season. The playoffs are just around the corner. And with 15 weeks of action in the books, those of us who analyze and write about the game for a living like to think we have a pretty good bead on what's what. Who's good and who's bad. The contenders and pretenders.

Week 15 was a reminder that knowledge can get turned on its head in the blink of an eye.

The week began with a huge AFC West matchup that sent one of the top-five teams in these power rankings a week ago down to defeat. Two more joined them by the time the dust settled on a big upset on Sunday night.

That's not to say that nothing went according to plan. The Chicago Bears are still good. The Arizona Cardinals are still…not.

Now that one of the wildest weeks of the season has shaken the NFL like a snowglobe, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have once again gathered to rank the league's teams from worst to first.

The bookends may be the same, but a ton has changed in-between.