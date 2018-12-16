Alex Smith Reportedly Released from Hospital After Surgery on Leg Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith, who suffered a season-ending compound fracture in his right leg on November 18, has been released from the hospital after having numerous surgeries and battling an infection.

Per Adam Schefter and John Keim of ESPN, "there is some optimism, but hardly certainty, that Smith will be able to resume his NFL career, though the priority for now is simply recovering from a spiral leg fracture that became infected after multiple surgeries."

The 34-year-old Smith is a 14-year NFL veteran who has played for the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington.

