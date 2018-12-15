LeBron James: Meeting Michael Jordan 'Like Meeting God for the First Time'

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers' clash with the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, LeBron James reflected on the first time he met Michael Jordan.

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, James recalled what he felt as a 16-year-old high schooler when he met MJ in 2001: "It was godly. I've said that over and over before, but it was like meeting God for the first time. That's what I felt like as a 16-year-old kid when I met MJ."

Jordan enjoyed an all-time-great playing career with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, and he currently owns the Hornets.

While Jordan is widely considered the greatest player of all time with six NBA championships and five MVP awards to his credit, James has gotten himself in the conversation.

LeBron has three titles and four MVP awards, and he has played in each of the past eight NBA Finals.

James is also approaching Jordan on the all-time scoring list, as he trails His Airness by just 460 points for fourth place behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant.

Despite his accomplishments, LeBron still finds it humbling to be compared to Jordan:

"Any time I'm even mentioned with the greats that played this game and guys before me who laid the path, laid the grounds in this work and allowed me to be in this position, it's always humbling and gratifying for my city. Just knowing where I come from, some of you guys know where I come from that's been there and some of you guys haven't but where I come from, there's not many of us. It's very limited. It's very, very limited inspirations. Very limited resources. Very limited everything. So for me to be in this position where I'm at today, it's just a blessing."

James has helped turn around what was previously a struggling Lakers franchise, as they are tied for fourth in the Western Conference at 17-11.

Meanwhile, Jordan's Hornets are sixth in the Eastern Conference at 14-14 thanks largely to the dynamite play of guard Kemba Walker.

Both teams will have a chance to improve their playoff positioning when they meet Saturday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.