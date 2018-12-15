Carson Wentz Officially Ruled Out vs. Rams with Back Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 15, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 03: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass the ball against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field on December 3, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles will play Sunday's game without the services of quarterback Carson Wentz

Per an official announcement from the team, Wentz has been downgraded to out against the Los Angeles Rams due to his back injury. 

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Top Week 15 Fantasy Football Sleepers

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Top Week 15 Fantasy Football Sleepers

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles Place Lineman Jordan Mailata on IR

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Eagles Place Lineman Jordan Mailata on IR

    NBC Sports Philadelphia
    via NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Year Later, Eagles & Rams Are Going in Opposite Directions

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Year Later, Eagles & Rams Are Going in Opposite Directions

    cbskapost
    via CBS Philly

    One Starter Every NFL Team Must Replace in 2019

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    One Starter Every NFL Team Must Replace in 2019

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report