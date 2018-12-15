Carson Wentz Officially Ruled Out vs. Rams with Back Injury

Carson Wentz Officially Ruled Out vs. Rams with Back InjuryDecember 15, 2018
The Philadelphia Eagles will play Sunday's game without the services of quarterback Carson Wentz.
Per an official announcement from the team, Wentz has been downgraded to out against the Los Angeles Rams due to his back injury.
