Jay Gruden: Unknown Future with Redskins 'Doesn't Weigh on Me'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In the midst of a four-game losing streak and in danger of missing the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons, Washington head coach Jay Gruden isn't worrying about his future.

Per ESPN.com's John Keim, Gruden spoke Friday about where things stand for him heading into the final three games of the regular season.

"It doesn't weigh on me at all," he said. "My key works; I come in and work. ... I understand it. You're fine, you're fine, you're fine and then you're not fine. I'll wait to get final word when the season is over."

Washington looked to be on its way toward an NFC East title after a 6-3 start, but things quickly derailed after quarterback Alex Smith suffered a broken right tibia and fibula in Week 11 against the Houston Texans.

The trio of Colt McCoy, Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson have thrown four touchdowns and seven interceptions during a four-game losing skid.

Despite its recent struggles on the field, Washington remains alive in the NFC playoff race with a 6-7 record. The club enters Week 15 one loss behind the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 6 seed.

Gruden signed a two-year contract extension prior to the start of the 2017 season, which runs through 2020. The 51-year-old is 34-42-1 as Washington's head coach, with one playoff appearance in 2015.