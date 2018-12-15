Week 15 NFL Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Games, Odds Guide, Over/Under Tips

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Technically speaking, the NFL's slate of Week 15 games started with an upset.

Granted, the "upset" was the Los Angeles Chargers shaking those fans out of the loop into the know—they have been one of the NFL's best teams all year and showed it by taking down the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.

While each game the rest of the way won't offer such a predictable underdog or come down to a two-point conversion at the end, many should serve up plenty of entertainment while doubling as a good chance to make headway in the late-season bankroll department.

Here is a full odds guide before the Saturday games start.

Week 15 NFL Odds

Houston (-6.5) at N.Y. Jets | O/U 41

Cleveland at Denver (-3) | O/U 45.5

Dallas at Indianapolis (-3) | O/U 47

Miami at Minnesota (-7.5) | O/U 44.5

Oakland at Cincinnati (-3) | O/U 46

Tennessee (-1) at N.Y. Giants | O/U 43.5

Washington at Jacksonville (-7.5) | O/U 36

Arizona at Atlanta (-9.5) | O/U 44

Detroit at Buffalo (-2.5) | O/U 38.5

Green Bay at Chicago (-6) | O/U 45

Tampa Bay at Baltimore (-7.5) | O/U 46.5

Seattle (-4) at San Francisco | O/U 44.5

New England (-3) at Pittsburgh | O/U 54

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams (-13) | O/U 53.5

New Orleans (-6.5) at Carolina | O/U 52

Against almost any other opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars wouldn't feel like a safe option here.

So goes a game featuring the Washington Redskins right now, losers of four in a row and having attempted the Mark Sanchez experiment before moving to Josh Johnson under center.

Which isn't to suggest the Redskins aren't trying. They aren't, not after a 40-16 loss to the lowly New York Giants. But before the lack of effort clearly appeared on the field, they couldn't help that they fell victim to the injury bug.

Outside of the problem under center, multiple offensive line starters are on injured reserve, which has led to Adrian Peterson averaging less than four yards per carry in six consecutive games, provided we take out a 90-yard run during a game in which he only finished with...98 rushing yards.

It's not like things are getting any clearer for the Redskins, either, at least based off one look at a staggering injury report:

Things haven't exactly been rosy for the Jacksonville Jaguars, not with them losing eight of nine since Week 4 and spiraling out of control.

But disappointing or not, the Jaguars still have a strong defense, even if it hasn't equated to wins. They rank sixth in total defense and eighth in scoring defense while permitting just 21.0 points per game—that the offense is starting Cody Kessler over Blake Bortles can't be helped.

Arguably the best offensive player on the field for either team will be Jacksonville's Leonard Fournette, who has only appeared in six games and should be relatively fresh for this one. A run-based approach should control the pace while the Jaguars defense doesn't have any problems slamming the door on a 33-year-old back with a fourth starting quarterback this season under center.

Prediction: Jaguars 24, Redskins 17

Arizona at Atlanta (-9.5)

The Atlanta Falcons were lucky enough to get one of the only other opponents capable of making Jacksonville viable.

Sorry, fans of the Arizona Cardinals.

The good news for the Cardinals is the fact rookie signal-caller Josh Rosen continues to show flashes of superb upside. His numbers (55.4 completion percentage, 10 touchdowns, 12 interceptions) won't blow anyone away, but the film shows massive potential held back by a terrible offensive line, iffy play-calling—even after a coach firing—and a lack of weapons.

That would also explain the 3-10 mark and losses in four of five—the exception a win in Green Bay that got the head of another dysfunctional coaching staff fired.

Rosen simply hasn't been able to overcome a defense that coughs up 25.2 points per game (21st) and 139.5 rushing yards per game (tied 29th), not to mention a line that has allowed 35 sacks and an offensive game plan that has only given former MVP candidate David Johnson 61 targets, hardly good for third on the team (he had 120 his MVP-contending year).

The Falcons are another unfortunate sufferer of the injury bug, which in part has led to a five-game skid. A brutal schedule featuring Cleveland, Dallas, New Orleans, Baltimore and at Green Bay hasn't helped, either, for what it's worth.

Matt Ryan is still having a stellar season with a 70.5 completion percentage, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions, though against better teams, he too hasn't been able to compensate for a poor defense—this one allowing 28.2 points per game.

But at home against a traveling rookie who leads one of the NFL's worst teams, Ryan shouldn't have a problem meeting spread requirements here.

The better quarterback typically wins these matchups, and for all their problems, Ryan can still lean on guys like Julio Jones. Sheer talent disparity and locale is why this spread is as big as it is in the first place, after all.

Prediction: Falcons 35, Cardinals 20

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams (-13)

This line keeps ballooning for good reason.

It opened as the Los Angeles Rams favored over the Philadelphia Eagles by 9.5 points, and it seemed to presume the underdogs would at least have starting quarterback Carson Wentz on the field.

Wentz likely being unable to go has skewed the outlook even further:

Regardless of how one feels about the drama surrounding the Eagles right now, most would likely agree Nick Foles isn't going into the Rams' house and outgunning one of the best teams in the league—no matter what he managed to do a year ago.

Those Rams are coming out of a road loss against the superhub Chicago Bears but have otherwise lost just two games all season. Outside of the 15-6 stumble, the Rams have won three of four, two of those against stellar Seattle and Kansas City teams.

For the season, Jared Goff is up to a 64.4 completion percentage with 27 touchdowns and just 11 picks. Todd Gurley averages 4.9 yards per carry with 15 scores, and six different targets have at least three touchdown grabs. This has yet to even touch on a defense led by 16.5-sack man Aaron Donald, which has also forced 14 interceptions and 13 forced fumbles.

Due to swapping out names under center and a host of other factors, the Eagles have looked like one of the more mediocre defending champions in quite some time for most of the season, taking losses to teams like Tampa Bay and exploiting bad teams like the New York Giants to inflate what is still a 6-7 record.

In Los Angeles, the Rams should not have any problems getting the offense back on track given the serious downgrade in competition from Chicago to Philadelphia, the latter playing without a starter under center.

Prediction: Rams 27, Eagles 13