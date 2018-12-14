Ian Kinsler, Padres Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $8M Contract with Club Option

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Veteran second baseman Ian Kinsler has agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with the San Diego Padres, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The deal includes a club option.

This marks Kinsler's fourth club since 2017. He is coming off a season in which he split time between the Los Angeles Angels and the Boston Red Sox, helping the latter win the World Series.

The 36-year-old hit .240 overall in 2018 with 14 home runs, 26 doubles and 48 RBI in 128 games.

And while his offensive numbers may not have been as prolific as they once were, he nabbed his second career Gold Glove, with both coming in the past three seasons.

Last season was a bit of an oddity for Kinsler. Overall for his career, the right-handed infielder has hit .295 against left-handers and .263 against right-handers. In 2018, he hit just .191 against southpaws, with all but one of his dingers coming against right-handers.

Second base was a big hole in the Padres' lineup this year. San Diego second basemen ranked 24th in the majors with a .236 average, 25th in home runs (10) and last in RBI (49). Kinsler is just one year removed from slugging 22 homers.

Of note, this marks the first time Kinsler will play for a National League team. Having spent his first 13 years in the American League, he has very limited experience playing in San Diego. He has hit .229 with zero home runs and three doubles in nine games at Petco Park.

Rosenthal notes the Padres still view 21-year-old Luis Urias, who hit .208 in 12 games with the team in 2018, as their second baseman of the future. Kinsler was reportedly brought in to mentor young players like Urias and also spend some time at the hot corner.

MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi reported earlier in the week that the Detroit Tigers, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Oakland Athletics and the Washington Nationals were also interested in Kinsler.