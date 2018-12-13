Victor Cruz: Saquon Barkley Is NFL's No. 1 RB over Todd Gurley, Ezekiel Elliott

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz has seen enough from Saquon Barkley to already consider the rookie running back the best at his position.

"He's No. 1 in my opinion," Cruz said of Barkley to TMZ Sports when asked whether the Giants star was better than Todd Gurley or Ezekiel Elliott. "He's done the most with less this year. So, he's a phenomenal player."

Barkley has more than delivered in 2018 after the Giants selected him second overall in the 2018 draft. Through 13 games, he has run for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns while catching 78 passes for 629 yards and four scores.

As Cruz argued, Barkley's numbers are even more impressive when considering the pieces around him.

The Giants rank 24th in adjusted line yards, per Football Outsiders, so the offensive line isn't exactly opening up wide running lanes. New York isn't maximizing Barkley's potential in the passing game, either, when it's relying on a 37-year-old Eli Manning.

While the case for Barkley as the NFL's best running back isn't open and shut just yet, that may not be true for much longer as the Giants continue building around both him and Odell Beckham Jr. to give them a better supporting cast in the years ahead.