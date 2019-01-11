Giannis Antetokounmpo Won't Play vs. Wizards Because of Hip, Quad Injuries

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without star Giannis Antetokounmpo for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards.

According to Matt Velazquez of the Journal-Sentinel, Antetokounmpo was listed on the NBA's injury report with right quad soreness and a left hip contusion. Velazquez noted head coach Mike Budenholzer said the primary playmaker won't play with an injury that has been lingering for a couple of games.

Antetokounmpo is among the top contenders for the 2019 Most Valuable Player Award, having taken his game to another level. Through 38 games, he's averaging 26.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

Antetokounmpo's importance to the Bucks is obvious. With him healthy, Milwaukee is a serious threat to win the Eastern Conference for the first time since 1974. Take the two-time All-Star out of the equation, and the Bucks are a bottom four playoff team.

As long as Antetokounmpo's injury isn't too serious, the Bucks don't need to go into panic mode. According to NBA.com, they've had a 6.5 net rating so far when he was on the bench.

Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Malcolm Brogdon and Eric Bledsoe are all enjoying productive seasons, and the addition of George Hill shored up Milwaukee's backcourt. As long as Antetokounmpo is back on the court relatively quickly, the Bucks should be able to weather his absence.