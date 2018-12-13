Eric Berry to Make 2018 Debut vs. Chargers After Achilles, Ankle Injuries

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry will reportedly start Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers in a key AFC West clash.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Berry will be on a "pitch count" in what will be his 2018 season debut.

The 29-year-old veteran has not played since rupturing his Achilles in the Chiefs' season-opening game of the 2017 campaign.

