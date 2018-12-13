Eric Berry to Make 2018 Debut vs. Chargers After Achilles, Ankle Injuries

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs Eric Berry #29 is seen against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry will reportedly start Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers in a key AFC West clash.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Berry will be on a "pitch count" in what will be his 2018 season debut.

The 29-year-old veteran has not played since rupturing his Achilles in the Chiefs' season-opening game of the 2017 campaign.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

