Kyler Murray's Contract Would Make Him Repay Athletics If He Opts to Play in NFL

Craig Ruttle/Associated Press

Oklahoma quarterback and outfielder Kyler Murray, who the Oakland Athletics picked ninth overall in the 2018 MLB draft, is deciding between a professional baseball or football career (or both).

The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner would have to pay the A's a hefty sum if he chooses football, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network:

Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reported in June that the A's gave Murray a $5 million signing bonus.

Murray dominated college football last season thanks to 51 total touchdowns, a 70.9 percent completion rate and 892 rushing yards. He's also accomplished a lot on the collegiate diamond thanks to 10 home runs, 47 RBI, a .954 OPS and 10 stolen bases last season.

But where does his professional athletic future reside?

Murray's agent, Scott Boras, told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network over the phone last week that his client's future was in baseball.

"Kyler has agreed and the A's agreed to a baseball contract that gave him permission to play college football through the end of the collegiate season," Boras said. "After that, he is under contract to play baseball. That is not a determination to make. It's already done."

However, as Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle noted, Boras didn't take as much of a hard-line stance in a talk with media on Wednesday.

In response to a question from the Chronicle about whether Boras was certain Murray would not enter the NFL draft, the super agent said the following:

"When you win the Heisman Trophy, you’re going to have a lot of information come to you and be looked at. All I know is that Kyler has a tremendous opportunity to be a great baseball player and he knows that. I think, certainly, that opportunity is already in place, and he has every intention to be in spring training and advance that interest."

Murray has a tremendous athletic future waiting him regardless of whatever path he chooses. The most exciting question is whether he'll try to pull off a two-sport professional career a la Deion Sanders or Bo Jackson. If that's the case, then Murray will do something no one has done since 1997 when Sanders last accomplished the feat.