Collin Sexton, Cavaliers Hang on to Beat Kevin Knox, Knicks 113-106

Jordan Clarkson had 28 points and Rodney Hood had 23 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New York Knicks, 113-106 on Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Enes Kanter and Tim Hardaway Jr. each had 20 points for the 8-21 Knicks, who have lost five straight. The Cavs moved to 7-21.

Sexton's Impressive Development Lost in Shuffle of Cavs' Lost Season

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is deservedly getting most of the rookie attention thanks to his excellent season and the Mavs' resurgence following a 24-58 season.

However, Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton's season may be getting lost in the shuffle. In fact, he's arguably the league's best rookie not named Doncic.

From November 7 to December 10, the ex-Alabama star averaged 18.6 points on 46.2 percent shooting. He also knocked down 48.8 percent of his threes and made 84.6 percent of his free throws.

The 19-year-old's scoring efficiency is impressive given his high usage rate of 26.4 percent from November 7 through December 10.

However, Sexton can't save a Cavs team already looking toward the lottery. Granted, All-Star power forward Kevin Love has played just four games, but the Cavs are last in the NBA in defensive efficiency. Cleveland is going nowhere fast.

Still, Sexton's development (and performance on Wednesday) perhaps foreshadows a brighter future.

After watching Sexton against the Knicks, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders relayed a compliment Cavs general manager Koby Altman offered Sexton on draft night:

Sexton was perhaps too aggressive with five turnovers and four fouls, but he also scored 19 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Fifteen of those points occurred in the first half.

The rookie has a long way to go on the defensive end, as he ranks 90th of 92 qualified point guards in defensive real plus-minus, per ESPN.

However, he has plenty of time to develop on that end. Right now, his offensive game is encouraging enough to believe Sexton should emerge as one of the best players in this draft.

What's Next: Cleveland Wins

Cleveland continues a three-game homestand at the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Knicks play the second contest of a three-game road trip on Friday at 7 p.m. against the Charlotte Hornets.