Carmella, R-Truth Beat Jinder Mahal, Alicia Fox to Win MMC at WWE TLC 2018

Carmella and R-Truth defeated Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal in the finals of the Mixed Match Challenge at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday.

Fox tried to steal the win with a quick pinfall. However, Carmella countered and locked Fox in the Code of Silence. Fox quickly tapped out to give Carmella and R-Truth the victory.

By virtue of their win, The Fabulous Truth earned an all-expenses-paid vacation to a location of their choice, as well as the No. 30 entry in their respective Royal Rumble matches.

R-Truth appeared to irk his tag team partner when he announced the pair would be going to WWE headquarters for their vacation.

Sunday's Mixed Match Challenge finals clash was an unlikely one, as both teams struggled mightily out of the gates.

Both teams lost each of their first three matches in the round-robin portion of the tournament before pulling out victories to qualify for the playoffs.

Mella and Truth took down Rusev and Lana in a minor upset, while Fox and Mahal beat the team of Natalya and Bobby Roode.

The road to the finals was more difficult for Carmella and Truth since they had to beat Charlotte Flair and Jeff Hardy in the quarterfinals before taking down the defending Mixed Match Challenge winners in Asuka and The Miz in the semis.

Meanwhile, Fox and Mahal benefited from some personnel changes because of injury.

In the quarters, they defeated Ember Moon and Curt Hawkins after the latter replaced the injured Braun Strowman.

Then, in the semifinals, Apollo Crews stood in for Finn Balor, which allowed Fox and Mahal to upset Crews and Bayley to advance to the finals.

While the four Superstars who competed in the finals on Sunday haven't been featured a ton on Raw and SmackDown as of late, they have all enjoyed a great deal of success in the past.

Carmella had a fruitful reign as SmackDown women's champion earlier this year, while Mahal had a lengthy WWE Championship run in 2017.

Additionally, Truth has held multiple titles over the years, and Fox is a former Divas champion.

The Mixed Match Challenge put the spotlight on some talented competitors, and with Carmella and R-Truth coming out on top, they figure to be a big part of the Royal Rumble build, and they will both be in the mix in the latter stages of their respective Rumble matches.

