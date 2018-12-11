Dodgers Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Actively Trying to Deal Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 12, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a three run home run during the sixth inning of game four of the 2018 World Series against the Boston Red Sox on October 27, 2018 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly trying to create space in their crowded outfield by shopping two marquee players. 

Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Dodgers are "actively trying to trade Yasiel Puig and/or Matt Kemp." 

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

