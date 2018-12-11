Dodgers Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Actively Trying to Deal Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly trying to create space in their crowded outfield by shopping two marquee players.

Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Dodgers are "actively trying to trade Yasiel Puig and/or Matt Kemp."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

