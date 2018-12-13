NFL Standings 2018: Full League Outlook and AFC, NFC Playoff Predictions

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

While the 2018-19 playoffs are creeping closer, the postseason field is far from set.

Just three of the 12 playoff berths have been claimed so far, although that number could spike after this weekend.

The Dallas Cowboys are one win away from clinching the NFC East. The Chicago Bears can lock down a playoff spot with a victory. Both the New England Patriots and Houston Texans can secure their respective division crowns with victories and a little bit of help.

In other words, expect another thrilling few days of football given the elevated stakes.

After running through the latest conference standings, we’ll spotlight one squad worth tracking from each.

AFC

Division Leaders

1. x-Kansas City Chiefs (11-2)

2. New England Patriots (9-4)

3. Houston Texans (9-4)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5-1)

x-clinched playoff berth

Wild-Card Race

5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-3)

6. Baltimore Ravens (7-6)

7. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

8. Miami Dolphins (7-6)

9. Tennessee Titans (7-6)

10. Denver Broncos (6-7)

11. Cleveland Browns (5-7-1)

12. Cincinnati Bengals (5-8)

Officially Eliminated

13. Buffalo Bills (4-9)

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9)

15. New York Jets (4-9)

16. Oakland Raiders (3-10)

NFC

Division Leaders

1. z-New Orleans Saints (11-2)

2. z-Los Angeles Rams (11-2)

3. Chicago Bears (9-4)

4. Dallas Cowboys (8-5)

z-clinched division title

Wild-Card Race

5. Seattle Seahawks (8-5)

6. Minnesota Vikings (6-6-1)

7. Carolina Panthers (6-7)

8. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

9. Washington Redskins (6-7)

10. Green Bay Packers (5-7-1)

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-8)

12. New York Giants (5-8)

13. Detroit Lions (5-8)

14. Atlanta Falcons (4-9)

Officially Eliminated

15. Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

16. San Francisco 49ers (3-10)

Teams To Watch

AFC: Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have three wins to show for their last four contests. And their only loss in that stretch might deserve an asterisk.

It came against the AFC-leading Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, a place they haven't lost all season. It also featured a Ravens' seven-point lead into the final minute of regulation, before Baltimore finally fell short by a 27-24 margin in overtime.

Oh, and it ended with Baltimore down to third-string quarterback Robert Griffin III, as Joe Flacco hasn't played since Nov. 4 and rookie Lamar Jackson was forced out of the game's final drive by an ankle injury.

It was an impressive performance all things considered.

"More was learned about the Ravens in an overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs than any of their previous three victories," Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski said.

The Ravens are just a half-game out of the division lead in the AFC North, and their closing stretch is more favorable than the Steelers'. Baltimore appears playoff-bound one way or another, thanks to an electric rushing attack powered by Jackson and a dominant defense that's first in points (18.5) and second in yards (293.9) allowed per game.

Even with Flacco back healthy, Baltimore is sticking with Jackson under center. It's the only call Harbaugh could have made. The Ravens have a clear identity with Jackson, controlling both the ground game and the clock. During his four starts, they've averaged 228.5 rushing yards per game and won the time of possession by more than 23 minutes combined.

As most NFL teams have scrambled to embrace aerial attacks, Baltimore has successfully zigged against a league-wide zag. There's little reason to believe this team will fall short of the playoffs or be anything less than a brutal matchup in the second season.

NFC: Seattle Seahawks

Sorry, Richard Sherman, but the Seahawks aren't just a "middle of the road" team. Their 8-5 record all but assures them a playoff spot—FiveThirtyEight gives them better than a 99 percent chance of making the cut—and their second-half surge suggests they're nowhere near their ceiling.

It's not just that they're sitting on the NFL's second-longest winning streak (four games and counting). It's that they've been 47 points better than their opponents in this stretch.

"He's not in this locker room no more, so his opinion really doesn't matter," Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark told reporters. "They've got some problems over there in [San Francisco] that he needs to be worried about.

"... This is my team now. This is my defense. Richard Sherman, his era is over here."

Seattle's post-Legion of Boom defense is hitting its stride, thanks in no small part to Clark's team-leading 11 sacks. The Seahawks are up to sixth in scoring defense (20.5 points allowed per game), and they've been even stingier in this spurt (18.5).

Russell Wilson has the highest quarterback rating of his career (111.0) and should be on his way to posting a new personal best in passing touchdowns (29). This rushing attack has gained a league-leading 2,000 yards, which is all the more impressive when three different backs have tallied at least 81 carries (Chris Carson, Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny).

This group looks like it's clicking on all cylinders, and it still has a pair of three-win teams left on the schedule (Sherman's 49ers and the Cardinals).

What looked like a rebuilder should instead be (at least) a 10-win playoff participant, and the kind of club capable of scaring any postseason opponent.

Statistics used courtesy of ESPN.com and Pro-Football-Reference.com.