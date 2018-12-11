Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose Will Steal Show at WWE TLC Despite Lackluster Build

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Despite a lackluster build during a notoriously slow period of the year, the stage is set for Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to steal the show at the 2018 edition of the Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view.

Since Ambrose returned from injury and turned on his former friend Rollins, the two men have been the focal point of Raw each week. While most storylines and characters recently have been forgettable, the former Shield members have been one of the show’s few highlights.

With that said, the road to TLC for Ambrose and Rollins was bumpy.

Throughout this long-term program, Ambrose has shown an edge that wrestling fans have been yearning for, but he also showed a goofy side to his character that doesn’t fit his reasoning behind turning on Rollins.

At times, WWE Creative favors Ambrose getting the cheap heat by telling a city it smells terrible instead of rooting his animosity in actual events and giving the storyline more depth. Thankfully, he is one of the most talented talkers in the business and can make almost any promo put in front of him work.

Add the built-in hatred and distrust from years of history between the former members of The Shield, and this is a storyline the WWE Universe is genuinely invested in no matter how much the company tried to screw it up along the way.

A major problem fans had with the build to the match was the addition of Baron Corbin into the mix. With arguably the best storyline in the company right now and two of the most popular Superstars going head-to-head, WWE decided to book Rollins to challenge the authority of the interim general manager and fight him in a TLC match.

Monday’s booking on Raw was counterintuitive.

On Sunday, the restrictions placed on Ambrose and Rollins by the Raw writers on a weekly basis will be lifted, and two of the most gifted in-ring storytellers will have a chance to put on an incredible match. The familiarity between them and their well-documented desire to steal the show could result in a late Match of the Year contender.

The TLC card is filled with gimmick matches that could create iconic moments wrestling fans never forget, but Ambrose and Rollins will be given the unique opportunity to put on a wrestling clinic—both technically and from a storyline perspective—without any stipulation.

Whether it was with The Shield or on their own, both Superstars have proven in the past they can steal the show on any given night. Ambrose and Rollins know what to do when given an opportunity to shine, and the result should be unforgettable.

While all eyes are on the SmackDown Women’s Championship and the WWE Championship matches, Ambrose and Rollins have the opportunity and talent to be the Superstars everyone is talking about Monday morning.

