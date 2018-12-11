Report: Vikings Contact NFL over Bobby Wagner Non-Call on Field-Goal Block

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly spoken to NFL officials about the non-call on Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner's field-goal block during Seattle's 21-7 win over the Vikes on Monday night.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on the dialogue between the Vikings and the league, and also included video of Wagner's controversial block in the tweet:

Players are not allowed to use their hands to push off teammates or opposing players while attempting to leap and block a kick. The NFL rulebook states that a player will be penalized 15 yards for leverage if he does so, but Wagner was not penalized despite seemingly committing the infraction.

Wagner blocked the kick with 5:46 remaining in the fourth quarter. Seattle was leading 6-0 at the time, and it went on to score a touchdown on the next possession to put the game away.

