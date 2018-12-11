Report: Yankees Interested in Mets Pitchers Other Than Noah Syndergaard

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 20: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Mets defeated the Yankees 7-5. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The 2018 MLB Winter Meetings created no shortage of buzz around the baseball world as rumors of a possible deal that would send New York Mets star Noah Syndergaard to the New York Yankees surfaced.

As it turns out, though, Thor isn't the only one of their crosstown rival's arms the Bronx Bombers have their eyes on.

Andy Martino of SNY TV tweeted Monday night the Yankees were "pushing hard" to make a deal with the Mets, noting Syndergaard wasn't the only pitcher of interest.

