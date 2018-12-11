Week 15 Fantasy Football Projections: Best Streaming Options to Target

Robert Reiners/Getty Images

The majority of individuals playing Fantasy Football this week are head up into their league's playoffs. Many leagues began their playoffs in Week 14 and even more will start them in Week 15.

There are still some leagues that play Fantasy Football for all 17 weeks of the NFL season, but the large majority will finish next week with the penultimate set of games during the season. That's championship week, but no fantasy general manager will get to make decisions unless their team is successful in this week's semifinals.

The roster-building process never stops, and fantasy players may need to pick up streaming options to solidify their lineups. It may seem like a risky proposition, but if injuries, slumps or bad matchups are going to have an impact, the best fantasy general managers will make moves.

We offer our choices at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. Any player who is on more than 50 percent of Yahoo rosters is not eligible.

Week 15 streaming options

QB Case Keenum, Denver Broncos, 20 percent

QB Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders, 19 percent

Case Keenum and his Denver teammates are likely to be in an angry mood when the Broncos host the Cleveland Browns Saturday.

The Broncos had registered three consecutive victories and they had every expectation of making it four in a row against the San Francisco 49ers. However, the Broncos started slowly on the road and could not catch up.

The Broncos should be ready to play form the opening kickoff against a Cleveland team that has plenty of momentum of its own. Baker Mayfield has been attacking downfield regularly for the Browns, and it would not be shocking to see this game turn into something of a shootout.

Keenum has completed 61.8 percent for his passes for 3,139 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He should be able to pick apart the Cleveland defense, and he has a couple of dependable receivers in Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton.

The Broncos want to dictate the pace, but if the Browns are scoring, Keenum will go to the air and attempt quite a few big plays himself.

RB Frank Gore, Miami Dolphins, 27 percent

RB Royce Freeman, Denver Broncos, 46 percent

There's something about an honest football player, and that's just what Frank Gore is.

We're not talking about Gore's tendency to tell the truth on a regular basis—although we have no reason to doubt his veracity—but the honesty of his effort on the field.

Gore has always left everything he has on the field, and nothing has changed this year in Miami. Gore gets low, accelerates through the hole and then attacks the tackle with powerful stiff arm when he has the chance.

Gore is not only a valuable runner, he is also a trend setter in the locker room. He has been doing it like this for years, and he never varies from that formula. Gore has 708 rushing yards and he is averaging 4.7 yards per carry. While he has yet to get in the end zone, he should get plenty of opportunities to change that against the Minnesota Vikings' staunch defense.

Head coach Adam Gase knows he can trust Gore, and that he will hold onto the ball.

WR Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers, 49 percent

WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Green Bay Packers, 35 percent

The Chargers have a huge game this week when they go to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Los Angeles has been chasing Kansas City all season, and a road win will allow the Chargers to tie the Chiefs at 11-3. The Chiefs will still have the tiebreaker because they have the better divisional record, but that should only inspire the Chargers further to keep winning.

The Chargers are going to be throwing the ball quite a bit, as Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler are both battling injuries, and that means the receivers are going to have to take over and hold up their end. The Chiefs struggle on the defensive side of the ball and they are going to try to keep top receiver Keenan Allen in check.

Williams is a sharp pattern runner who can confuse defensive because he can cut his pattern off to the inside when it looks like he is going outside and vice-versa. Williams has caught 30 passes for 516 yards and seven touchdowns, and it would not be a surprise if he dented the Kansas City end zone once or twice.

If you need to stream a wideout, Williams deserves your consideration.

TE Benjamin Watson, New Orleans Saints, 41 percent

TE Chris Herndon, New York Jets, 15 percent

The Jets have been struggling the large majority of the season, but they picked up a surprising victory inWeek 14 on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

That gives New York a bit of momentum as they host the Houston Texans Saturday. The Texans had won nine games in a row prior to losing to the Indianapolis Colts, and that's a team the Jets have beaten.

If the Texans have already peaked or they take the Jets lightly, an upset could be on the horizon.

Herndon has shown he can be a third-down factor and get into the end zone. He has caught 29 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns, and 17 of his receptions have resulted in first downs. Look for Herndon to be a key factor as the Jets try to shock the Texans.