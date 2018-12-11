Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Smartest Matchups to Exploit, Sleeper Plays and More

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

It's Week 15, at a time when there's typically a scarcity of productive assets on the waiver wire. Still, fantasy football managers can dig deep to snag a few sleepers in favorable matchups.

Experienced fantasy owners know that clubs shifting toward evaluation mode field lineups ripe with high-upside contributors. Some coaching staffs will take a long look at developing players.

With only three weeks left in the term, four-to-five week injuries become season ending, which creates opportunities for reserves on the depth chart.

For a variety of reasons, there are several sleeper options to consider for Week 15. All of the selections listed below remain available in more than 50 percent of leagues as of Monday 9 p.m. ET.

We'll also go through start 'em, sit 'em advice for managers looking for an edge in their postseason matchups.

Smart Matchup Plays, QB:

1. Baker Mayfield vs. Denver Broncos: Start 'Em

2. Jared Goff vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Start 'Em

3. Kirk Cousins vs. Miami Dolphins: Start 'Em

4. Jameis Winston vs. Baltimore Ravens: Sit 'Em

5. Aaron Rodgers vs. Chicago Bears: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Derek Carr vs. Cincinnati Bengals (19 percent owned)

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hasn't thrown an interception since Week 5. More importantly, he's tossed eight touchdown passes over the last four outings. In each of the previous two contests, the 27-year-old signal-caller has racked up at least 285 yards.

Carr's ball security suggests there's a low probability of a nightmare fantasy output because of interceptions. Though in his five seasons, he's never been a high volume passer. This year, the fifth-year man out Fresno State averages a career-high 264.2 yards per game.

It's Carr's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals that draws interest. Since head coach Marvin Lewis fired Teryl Austin after a Week 10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, his defensive unit has improved, but the group matched against below average passers in Lamar Jackson and Case Keenum in that stretch.

In Week 14, Philip Rivers threw for a modest 220 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals, but rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield managed to accumulate 258 yards and four scores through the air in Cincinnati during Week 12.

Looking at Carr's recent production trend, he's likely to find the end zone on a couple of drives. The Bengals allow an average 60 yards per game to tight ends, per Football Outsiders, which makes the Raiders signal-caller and tight end Jared Cook an attractive stack for Week 15.

Smart Matchup Plays, RB:

1. Derrick Henry vs. New York Giants: Start 'Em

2. Dalvin Cook vs. Miami Dolphins: Start 'Em

3. Joe Mixon vs. Oakland Raiders: Start 'Em

4. Peyton Barber vs. Baltimore Ravens: Sit 'Em

5. Josh Adams vs. Los Angeles Rams: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Kenneth Dixon vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8 percent owned)

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Over the last four games, running back Javorius Allen's role has evaporated. He took six offensive snaps in that span. As a result of his absence in the backfield, Kenneth Dixon has experienced an uptick in usage as a tailback.

Dixon logged eight carries in each of the last two contests. In Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs, he reached paydirt as a ball-carrier and pass-catcher while totaling 80 yards from scrimmage. The Louisiana Tech product has only suited up for three games this season but scored in two of them.

In eight contests, running back Gus Edwards caught one pass for seven yards. He's the featured ball-carrier, but Dixon's ability to leak out of the backfield as a receiver elevates his fantasy value in point-per-reception leagues. The 24-year-old caught 30 passes during the 2016 campaign.

If you need a boost at the flex spot, Dixon could produce solid numbers as his role in the backfield expands. In Week 14, he took a chunk of Edwards' workload and played more snaps than Ty Montgomery.

Smart Matchup Plays, WR:

1. Brandin Cooks vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Start 'Em

2. Kevin Lockett vs. San Francisco 49ers: Start 'Em

3. Chris Conley vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Start 'Em

4. Kenny Golladay vs. Buffalo Bills: Sit 'Em

5. Calvin Ridley vs. Arizona Cardinals: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: DaeSean Hamilton vs. Cleveland Browns (7 percent owned)

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

When the Denver Broncos placed wideout Emmanuel Sanders on injured reserve, many expected Courtland Sutton's fantasy production to spike significantly against the San Francisco 49ers. Instead, he finished with just two catches for 14 yards and played through a thigh ailment.

Fellow rookie wideout DaeSean Hamilton flashed against the 49ers, hauling in seven of his nine targets for 47 yards and a touchdown. He listed second on the team in targets for that game.

According to 9News reporter Mike Klis, head coach Vance Joseph wants quarterback Case Keenum to take more shots downfield, which bodes well for Hamilton. Because of Sutton's injury, though it may be minor, the rookie fourth-rounder's production as a starter makes him a more attractive play against the Cleveland Browns Saturday.

The Browns rank 31st in passing yards allowed. If cornerback Denzel Ward clears concussion protocol, he's likely to cover Sutton in a No. 1 wide receiver vs. No. 1 cornerback battle. Hamilton flies under the radar as an ideal sleeper option.

Smart Matchup Plays, TE:

1. Jared Cook vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Start 'Em

2. Vance McDonald vs. New England Patriots: Start 'Em

3. Ian Thomas vs. New Orleans Saints: Start 'Em

4. Evan Engram vs. Tennessee Titans: Sit 'Em

5. Jimmy Graham vs. Chicago Bears: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: TE Anthony Firkser vs. New York Giants (0 percent owned)

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

With tight end Jonnu Smith on the field, Anthony Firkser made small contributions, but he's been reliable. The second-year undrafted product out of Harvard has converted all 16 of his targets into receptions for 201 yards and a touchdown.

Smith suffered an MCL injury in Week 14. Now, Firkser emerges as the No. 1 tight end on the depth chart for the coming weeks. Assuming his workload increases, he should have a decent outing against the New York Giants, who allow an average of 60.7 receiving yards to tight ends, per Football Outsiders.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota has a history of putting his tight ends to use in the passing game. We've witnessed Delanie Walker flourish with him in Tennessee over the last three years as a pass-catcher. Smith scored three touchdowns between Weeks 9 and 12. It's Firkser's turn to shine.

Smart Matchup Plays, DEF:

1. Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers: Start 'Em

2. Houston Texans vs. New York Jets: Start 'Em

3. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Washington Redskins: Start 'Em

4. Dallas Cowboys vs. Indianapolis Colts: Sit 'Em

5. Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills (19 percent owned)

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions fared well against the Arizona Cardinals offense in Week 14. It's a group without starting wide receiver Christian Kirk and a makeshift offensive line, but the ability to keep a unit out of the end zone deserves some recognition.

The Lions haven't lost their competitive edge, which is a concern for a 5-8 team, especially on defense. All 11 players have to pull together for a strong performance.

The Bills have turned the ball over six times in the last two games. Quarterback Josh Allen has run for at least 99 yards in each of the previous three outings, but he's facing a vastly improved run defense that's allowed 100-plus yards once since Week 9.

Allen has completed just 52.4 percent of his passes, if he can't move the ball against a stout run defense, the Lions could keep another opponent out of the end zone.