Greg Little Declares for 2019 NFL Draft, Will Skip Senior Year at Ole Miss

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Ole Miss offensive tackle Greg Little will forgo his final year of college football and declare for the 2019 NFL draft, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Little is considered one of the top offensive linemen in the class and was projected as the No. 28 overall pick in the most recent mock draft by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

Miller listed him as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the class behind Alabama's Jonah Williams.

Little has been on scouts' radars for a long time; he was considered a 5-star recruit and the No. 3 overall player in the 2016 recruiting class by 247Sports.

He quickly earned a role with the Rebels, starting five times at left tackle while playing every game as a freshman. He kept his job for the next two seasons, earning first-team All-SEC honors this season.

At 6'6", 325 pounds, the Texas native has the size and strength to make a quick transition to the NFL if he gets the opportunity.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss will have to replace a lot of talent on the offense with both Little and receiver A.J. Brown leaving early for the NFL.