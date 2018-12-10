LeSean McCoy Reportedly Day-to-Day with Hamstring Injury

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy suffered a hamstring strain during Sunday's game against the New York Jets and is considered day-to-day, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

McCoy was injured on the first drive of the Week 14 game and never returned, finishing with just two carries for one rushing yard in the eventual 27-23 loss.

The 30-year-old has played in all but one game this season, missing the team's Week 3 battle against the Minnesota Vikings due to a rib injury. This came after playing all 16 games in 2017 during a year in which he earned his sixth career Pro Bowl selection.

Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to find the same success so far in 2018 even when healthy.

McCoy has just 479 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season in 12 games, averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per carry. After averaging at least 70 rushing yards per game in each of the past eight seasons, he is now averaging only 39.9 yards per game on the ground.

Buffalo's inconsistency at quarterback and on the offensive line has hurt his production, but McCoy's year is still disappointing with just one 100-yard rushing game.

The latest injury serves as just another step back in a lost season.

Chris Ivory will take over as the primary running back for the Bills if McCoy misses more time, with Marcus Murphy also likely to get some carries.