Tim Brown's 1987 Heisman Trophy Sells for Record $435K at Auction

The 1987 Heisman Trophy, awarded to former Notre Dame and Oakland Raiders superstar wide receiver Tim Brown, sold at auction for $435,000, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, "Brown's Heisman appears to be the most expensive Heisman ever sold at auction—Rashaan Salaam's 1994 trophy sold in 2017 for $399k, Charles White's 1979 trophy went for $184k in 2000 and O.J. Simpson's went for $255k in 1999."

Brown won it after recording an incredible 137 receptions for 2,493 yards and 22 touchdowns in the 1987 season. He went on to have a Hall of Fame career, reaching nine Pro Bowls while catching 1,094 passes for 14,934 yards and 100 touchdowns. He sold his trophy in 2017, and the buyer "consigned it to Goldin Auctions in New Jersey to be auctioned off."

As TMZ noted, Brown was able to sell the trophy because the Heisman Trust didn't begin requiring recipients to sign a no-sell contract upon receiving the award until 1999.